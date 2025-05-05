Las Vegas museum to close, citing ‘political and economic events’

Its visitation having “plummeted,” the Burlesque Hall of Fame in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District is closing.

“Recent economic and political events have impacted the Burlesque Hall of Fame deeply. Our city’s visitation is down 10% over last year, with international travel especially hard-hit,” the BHoF posted on its IG page Monday morning. “Museum attendance has plummeted along with the drop in tourism. Meanwhile, funders we’ve relied on are struggling as federal funding is withdrawn.”

Visitation to Las Vegas dropped 7.8 percent in March from a year ago.

Ticket sales for the annual BHoF “Weekender” event have also dropped, the post reads.

Led by Executive Director Dustin Wax, BHoF is looking to keep its “Weekender” event and collection intact outside of its museum facility at 1027 S. Main St. The Hall of Fame itself is not going out of business, rather, as the organization states, “We are putting the most expensive part of our operation on hiatus in order to protect the collection, the ‘Weekender’ and our community.”

Officials at The Neon Museum report they have already contacted Wax to offer assistance.

The next “Weekender,” loaded with burlesque performances highlighted by the annual “Tournament of Tease,” is June 5-8 at The Orleans.

The BHoF closing is announced as the “International Queen of Burlesque,” Dita Von Teese, headlines at Voltaire at The Venetian. And “The Empire Strips Back — A Burlesque Parody” opened Sunday at the Rio. Tease: A Burlesque Revue,” a benefit production for BHoF, was staged Sunday night at The Space.

Originally curated by the late burlesque legend Dixie Evans, the museum relocated from its original spot in Helendale, California, to Las Vegas in 2006. Pieces of the collection were presented at Emergency Arts (today’s Eureka restaurant). The museum relocated to its current Arts District location in 2018.

The exhibits have included Von Teese’s martini glass/bath prop, Gypsy Rose Lee’s traveling trunk, and costumes from Sally Rand and Rose La Rose. Also on display is a changing exhibition space for thematic exhibitions, including theater marquees, posters and artwork.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.