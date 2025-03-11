Las Vegas Metro Cybertrucks, hip-hop awards are connected

A venture capitalist donated 10 Cybertrucks to Metro last month, and the Paid in Full Foundation’s Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards are returning to the Strip this fall. These events are connected.

These events are connected, by Ben and Felicia Horowitz.

Founded by the Horowitzes in 2023, the Grandmaster Awards are back for their third show in Las Vegas, debuting at Bellagio’s Tower Ballroom on October 18. Godfather of Funk George Clinton will receive the first Quincy Jones Achievement Award. Kool G Rap, Grand Puba and Kool Rock Ski (go to paidinfullfoundation.org for intel).

The Horowitzes also donated the fleet of Cybertrucks to Metro, and have gifted some $7 million to the force overall. The couple moved to Las Vegas in 2022. Ben Horowitz is co-founder with Marc Andreessen of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Paid in Full acknowledges artists who have made an significant impact on the hip-hop culture and industry, but might not have received adequate recognition. Paid in Full also provides financial opportunities to help these artists to continue their creative and artistic visions. The Foundation is a passion project of Ben Horowitz, a hip-hop fan since he was a kid.

The 2024 event was staged at Aria. Grandmaster Caz, Roxanne Shante and Kool Moe Dee were honored. Such rap stars as Nas, Doug E. Fresh, Fab 5 Freddy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Scarface and Steve Stoute made appearances. Terry Crews of “America’s Got Talent” hosted.

Fab 5 Freddy, an original “Yo MTV Raps” host, interviewed Caz and Moe Dee on stage. “My generation of hip-hop is used to being overlooked,” Moe Dee said. “But we are the ground-breakers. We helped build the industry.”

Lee storms back

Rock guitar great Jake E. Lee is back in performance mode after being shot at his Las Vegas home in October. Lee has has contributed to the new Stoney Curtis Band album due this year. “Jake E. Lee slayed myself and producer Mike Varney with a killer blues solo,”

Curtis posted Thursday on X. TMoon he session was recorded at Danny Koker’s C0unts Desert Moon Studios at Count’s Kustoms vintage-car showroom and workshop.

Lee, known for his time with Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s, was shot three times in an early morning incident Oct. 15. He posted days later that police found 15 shell casings at the scene. No arrest has been reported in the case.

Lee is most recently a member of the hard-rock band Red Dragon Cartel.

Lee was walking his dog, Coco, at the time. “And by the way, Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!”

Cool Hang Alert

The DV8 Big Band hauls into Fat Cat LV at Downtown Grand at 10 p.m. Thursday. It’s a night of classy cocktails, high-minded vibes and widespread swank-iness. Sixteen-piece band, possibly a special guest. Go to @FatCat_LV on Instagram for specs.

