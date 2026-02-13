Las Vegas legends return to stage after serious injury

Penn & Teller are back at the Rio, after being sidelined by Penn Jillette’s broken ankle.

The act’s verbal partner suffered a fractured left ankle at his Las Vegas home on the morning of Jan. 16. The show was down until Thursday night.

Jillette broke the news of his return on his Instagram story feed, posting an X-ray of his injured ankle, with the message, “Nine Screws (And a plate!) and we are finally back on stage tonight @riovegas.”’

The image of the hardware looks like an express checkout at Home Depot. Jillette fell while performing chores (laundry) and said at the time, “I was either resisting bad political action … Or I fell down the stairs.”

Penn and Teller’s manager, Glenn Alai, says the duo has returned “essentially the same show” as prior to the injury. A few modifications to allow for restricted movement, the show order adjusted, and Jillette’s pre-show jazz performance with jazz-piano great Mike “Jonesy” Jones is temporarily out of the production. Jillette is the unbilled, stand-up jazz musician in that piece.

Left open is the status of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW, yet to be officially renewed for its 12th season this year.

As Jillette mends, the stage show is returning to its full schedule, Thursdays through Sundays. P&T celebrated their 25th anniversary at the Rio in January.

