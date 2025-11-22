Elaine Wynn before a screening of "A Fine Line" at the Judy Bayley Theatre at UNLV in ...
Las Vegas legend’s art collection sells for $85 million

November 22, 2025 - 2:31 pm
 

In an auction that drew nearly $1 billion in sales, “Elaine: The Collection of Elaine Wynn” posted a final total of $86,532,050 during a week of high-stakes activity at Christie’s at Rockefeller Center in New York.

The final figure, announced Friday by Christie’s, exceeded by more than $10 million the auction house’s estimate of $75 million entering the “Fall Marquee Week.”

The leading Wynn piece in terms of sales price was Richard Diebenkorn’s “Ocean Park #40,” charcoal on canvas from 1971, which realized $17,655,000. Joan Mitchell’s “Sunflower V” oil on canvas sold for $16,735,000, followed in price by Lucian Freud’s “The Painter Surprised by a Naked Admirer, oil on canvas, selling for $14,435,000.

Wynn’s seven pieces were presented beginning Monday during Christie’s five days of auction activity (information about the auction house and sales are at christies.com). The combined auctions generated a total of $964,536,953. The sales were collectively sold 108 percent against the low estimate, such as the $75 million for the Wynn collection.

Wynn died in April at age 82 at her residence Los Angeles. She had been an active collector since the 1980s, sharing the passion with her daughters, Gillian and Kevyn.

The final total was the largest sales figure for the Christie’s event in three years.

“We’ve felt a renewed engagement in the market this fall, with clients from all geographies demonstrating genuine excitement for exceptional works of art with great provenance,” Christie’s CEO Bonnie Brennan said. “Our Rockefeller Center galleries were host to thousands of visitors and our saleroom was filled with palpable energy during each auction this week … I’m excited about what 2026 holds.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

