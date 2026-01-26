Las Vegas legend to perform for first time at off-Strip theater

Prolific showman and songwriter Paul Anka has a May date at Pearl at the Palms.

The legend who wrote “My Way” is facing a new curtain.

Paul Anka is making his first appearance at Pearl at the Palms on May 16 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at AXS.com).

Anka, the 84-year-old showman, wrote “My Way” for Frank Sinatra, who turned it into a generation-spanning classic (Elvis was also famous for the soaring ballad). Anka also wrote “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “She’s A Lady” and “Johnny’s Theme,” the instrumental number opening “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.

Anka was the first entertainer at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ BleauLive Theater two years ago, appearing before Justin Timberlake. Last year he was the focus of the HBO doc “Paul Anka: His Way,” covering his seven-decade career from teen idol to performing and songwriting icon.

