Las Vegas’ ‘Heart of the Arts’ now looks the part

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts now has its Broadway-style marquees.

The Smith Center borrows from the best of Broadway, with its recurring stage shows and some of its design effects.

The Broadway vibe is now outside.

New marquees, known as a “blade sign,” grace the building, work finished Friday morning. As is the case throughout The Smith Center, the design is art-deco inspired. Venue architect David M. Schwarz conceived the sign. YESCO sign company of Las Vegas performed construction.

A giant SMITH in light bulbs is featured in both sides of each sign’s primary surface. THE SMITH CENTER is in smaller lettering in red LED.

Smith Center President Myron Martin says the signs were in the venue’s original design, but back-burnered because of engineering costs. The effort to restart the project at “The Heart of the Arts” began anew about a year ago. The signs share the neighborhood with the replica Vegas Vic sign at Vic’s restaurant and jazz club across Promenade Place.

“The design detail is amazing,” says Martin, the state’s only Tony Award voter and a Broadway expert. “They are reminiscent of Broadway marquees, and some early signs on the Las Vegas Strip.” We now see … The light!

Palm honors the duo

On the topic of Gaga-Bennett, Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars GM Michael Martin is honoring the duo as its latest caricatures in the famed dining room.

Gaga and Bennett are placed just above Gaga’s friend and bandleader Brian Newman, and next to The Chairman of the Board himself, Frank Sinatra. Beautiful work once more by Vegas artist Erica Deutsch.

On the topic of visages …

The aging, Dennis Oppenheim-designed paintbrush sculptures in the Arts District have been given a healthy refurbishing. Not everyone liked the brushes originally, and probably won’t like the updates. The LEDs are brighter, a fabulous move. But I agree with Las Vegas native and longtime arts figure and historian Brian “Paco” Alvarez. The tips are not frizzy, as paintbrushes should be.

But the neighborhood should appreciate the effort, on balance. Better than giant Krylon cans.

Line!

Earlier, as “Mavericks” entered hiatus (reference without quotes, as I keeping the faith this show will be back), co-producer Matt Franzetti approached me near the Plaza Showroom entrance.

He said in a hushed voice, “We should have called the shaman.”

One of those IYKYK moments. It was a reference to the shaman summoned to eradicate evil spirits from the presumably cursed Paris Theater in November 2022, during the “Bat Out of Hell” days. The shaman moved us that day. But she didn’t move the meter on ticket sales, as “BOOH — The Musical” closed New Year’s Day, 2023.

Franzetti was on the Base Entertainment team, which managed the show. Plaza Showroom is, thus far, a no-shaman zone.

Cool Hang Alert

About 15 years ago I referred to the Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns shows at the Lounge at the Palms as a “cool hang.” The “Cool Hang Alert” soon became a thing around the entertainment scene. As in, “Where’s the cool hang tonight?”

The person who helped inspire that term, and those cool hangs in VegasVille, was Jerry Jones. He was my sidekick for innumerable shows, events and happenings over the years. We lost Jerry on July 1 in a Las Vegas physical-rehabilitation hospital, after a long history of many maladies. He was 62.

We’re celebrating Jerry with a Cool Hang doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 15. From 5-8 p.m. is a celebration-of-life event at The Copa at Bootlegger Bistro, where Santa Fe now plays on Mondays. Then the party rolls to Kenny Davidsen’s show at Piazza at Tuscany, where the bunch of us are throwing it down until 1 a.m. (or until Kenny’s voice gives out, whichever comes first).

No cover for any of it. The only requirement is be harmonious, as Jerry was the harmony of my life. Cool Hang Alert is forever dedicated to his memory.

