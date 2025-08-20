Las Vegas headlining duo still spinning magic

The Crown Stage might be the most meaningful of all for Penn Teller. The duo returned to the festival for the first time, almost to the day, since their first ticketed performance in 1975.

Penn & Teller are headlining many fabled venues on their 50th anniversary tour. Sydney Opera House. Radio City Music Hall. London Palladium. Crown Stage at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee, Minn.

The Crown Stage might be the most meaningful of all for the legendary magic duo. P&T returned to the festival Saturday for the first time, almost to the day, since their first ticketed performance in 1975.

The duo sold out about 2,000 in two performances. Organizers said they could have sold out two more. And, more pertinent, Penn Jillette wore the same pants he wore in that performance 50 years ago.

Penn & Teller were two-thirds of a trio in those days, the act dubbed The Asparagus Valley Cultural Society. Weir Chrisemer, who introduced Jillette to Teller, was the third member. Six years after the act’s debut, Chrisemer left show business (he reportedly went on to work as a customer-service rep for AT&T), but was the one who had the idea of Teller performing non-verbally.

P&T play Radio City on Thursday night. Tuesday afternoon there was a solitary ticket unsold, ninth row center. The ducat was snapped up by an anonymous fan (insiders say it was longtime manager Glenn Alai), making it a total sellout.

In this 50-year, international spree, P&T has sold out a seven-week tour of Australia, highlighted by eight shows at the Sydney Opera House. They continue to headline in their eponymous theater at the Rio, where they are signed through next year. They celebrate 25 years at the Rio in January.

The 70-year-old Jillette and 77-year-old Teller have performed longer at a single hotel than any headliners in Las Vegas history. They relentlessly remind audiences of this achievement.

And, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW returns for its 12th season on Oct. 10. The Palladium shows are Sept. 13-24, the duo’s first appearance at the 115-year-old theater.

The New York Times profiled the duo in a story posted Sunday. Much of the energy of that piece was spent on the duo’s interpersonal relationship. Are they friends? Jillette answered, characteristically, “I don’t care too much about my relationship with Teller.”

I’ve seen these two in the gray area of friendship/partnership for more than two decades. Together, yet apart, faces gazing at phones. It hardly matters anymore, whether they are buddies. Penn & Teller are driven to improve their craft, and to sell tickets. Not necessarily in that order.

I once asked Jillette why he agreed to appear in “Dancing With the Stars” in 2008 (he and Kym Johnson were infamously voted out after two weeks). He quickly answered, “To sell tickets.”

You just need one, whether in New York, Minnesota or the Rio, and you are hooked. That’s what happened here. I’ll see you in London.

AMAs in ‘26

The American Music Awards show has committed to a return to Las Vegas on Memorial Day Weekend. This is inside a five-year contract renewal to broadcast and stream the show on CBS and Paramount+.

But producers have not committed, at least publicly, to a return to BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau. The AMAs originated from the resort May 26.

In the months leading to this year’s show, MGM Grand Garden had been strongly considered for the show’s Vegas return. There is no word on whether that venue, or any other in the MGM Resorts collective, is being set aside for next year.

The ‘25 show was beautifully presented, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, with the theater serving as a tricked-out venue for a studio audience. But fans complained there were comparatively scant eight live performances in the live show, covering two hours. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s appearance had been taped and banked a day prior to the telecast. Those who watched the show’s broadcast or stream didn’t readily realize, of course, what was taped or live.

That led to some hostility from fans in the venue, with Shelton stating a night after the show, “Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to. Really nothing else to say,” adding a shrugging emoji to the post, which was re-posted by Stefani. This was not the ideal outcome.

Cool Hang Alert

Dozens of members of the Las Vegas entertainment community gathered in separate locations at separate times Friday, their shared goal to honor the late vocal great and scenester Jerry Jones. The terrific Vegas rocker Stephanie Calvert and Jones’ co-founder in the vocal group 5th Avenue Rob Hyatt organized a singing party and celebration of life at the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro. Bassist Keith Nelson, guitarist Denny Mishler, drummer Dar l ryl Borges and keyboardists Bill Zappia and David Siegel held the band. The Master of Standards Joe Di Nunzio hosted.

The scene shifted to Kenny Davidsen’s “Bow Tie Cabaret” show at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge, spilling past 1 a.m. Jerry was the singer who made songs sweet, and rounded out the rough edges of life. He was our harmony. He was also my Cool Hang partner for more than 15 years. I’ll think of him every time I catch an old “SNL” or “SCTV” clip, break out the tire iron or play “Tom Sawyer” by Rush. If you know, you know.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Jerry Jones Celebration of Life

Friday, Aug. 16

Singers at The Copa at Bootlegger Bistro

Joe DiNunzo (host), Kenny Davidsen, Dennis Blair, Stephaie Calvert, 5th Avenue, Rob Hyatt, Dangerous Curves, Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Al Bernstein, Jamie Hosmer, Dangerous Curves, Naomi Mauro, Anne Martinez, Judy Lombino, yours truly. Band: Keith Nelson, Denny Mishler, Darryl Borges, Bill Zappia, David Siegel.

Singers at Piazza at Tuscany Suites

Travis Mecca: "Mary Jane's Last Dance" - Tom Petty

Sandy Knights: "I Will Survive" -Gloria Gaynor

Christina Balonek: :Raining On Prom Night" - Grease

Al Bernstein: "A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square"

Jazz De Antino: 'Stacy's Mom: - Fountains Of Wayne

Joe DiNunzio: 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Reprise" - The Beatles

Carly Golding: 'In My Life - The Beatles.

Paige Strafella: "It's Too Late" - Carole King

Christina Shaw: "I Saw Her Standing There "- The Beatles

Tyriq Johnson: "I Wish: - Stevie Wonder

Gret Gonzalez: "House At Pooh Corner" - Loggins & Messina

Enoch Augustus Scott: "Me And Mrs. Jones" - Billy Paul

Armi Guzman: "Help" - John Farnham

Karalyn Clark, Rob Hyatt, Gret Gonzalez: "Because: - The Beatles

Karalyn Clark: "Glitter In The Air" - Pink

Christian Phifer: :Goin' Down Slow" - Duane Allman

Rob Hyatt: "My Teddy And Me" — original

Stephanie Calvert: "Long Long Time" - Linda Ronstadt

Christian Brady: "Freebird" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Laura Espinoza: "Come On Eileen" - Dexy's Midnight Runners

Dennis Blair:"Teach Your Children" - Crosby, Stills & Nash; "Back In The U.S.S.R." - The Beatles; "Take It To The Limit" - The Eagles

Jenn De La Torre: "I Keep Forgettin':"- Michael McDonald

Celina Sasso and Kenny Davidsen: "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" - Elton John

Yours Truly: "One After 909" - The Beatles

Kevin Mullinax: "Look Away" - Chicago

Brooke Wilkes: "Come Together" - The Beatles

Katie Kern: "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Sara Bareilles

Amanda Campos: "Maybe This Time" - Liza Minnelli

Myke McAnderson: "In The Air Tonight" - Phil Collins

Quentin English II: "Tom Sawyer" - Rush

Jassen Allen: :This Love" - Maroon 5

Kenny Davidsen: "My Old School"- Steely Dan, "Something" - The Beatles, "Nowhere Man" - The Beatles

Rita Davidsen: "You'll Never Walk Alone:

Kelly Vohnn: "Separate Ways" - Journey

Christine Shebeck: "I'll Be Seeing You"— Denita Asberry, "Out Here On My Own - " Irene Cara

Krystal Goddard: "Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert

Extra Musicians:

AJ Johnson

Darryl Borges

Christian Brady

Isaac Tubb

Kevin Mullinax

Brandon Turchiano

Rick Duarte