Las Vegas headliners unite for massive charity project — PHOTOS

Mark Shunock left “Rock of Ages” a few months before the production closed New Year’s Day 2017. But Shunock can still put on a show, and on Monday displayed his power of performance and persuasion.

Shunock emceed the 12th annual Mondays Dark anniversary at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday night. The event featured many entertainment pros in Las Vegas and beyond. Leading the effort were Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Medley with Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, performing “(You’re My Soul) And Inspiration.”

Wonderful to see Medley still delivering at age 82, with busy schedule coming up at South Point Showroom in ’26.

Fellow recording legend Tony Orlando was the Roadcase Conversation, talking of his years of charity work with Jerry Lewis and the MDA Telethon. Orlando co-hosted the show with Lewis for 33 years. Orlando told Shunock, “What I’ve learned about this city is. it always gives back.”

Mondays Dark carries that tradition, having delivered $10,000-per-event donations to 21 charities this year. The final total from Monday’s year-ender is still being tallied (these numbers always rise, MDA-style, in the tabulating). The money raised is targeted for Mondays Dark programs for 2026. The twice-monthly shows have partnered with nearly 250 local charities. Shunock announced publicly for the first time the 21 being supported next year.

Shunock is also leading a $50 million campaign to develop the Space 2.0 community center on the corner of Polaris and Harmon.

As the 13-year Las Vegan said, “I can’t raise $50 million by myself. It takes an army.”

The dream is to open this fortress in 2028. If anyone can pull this off, it’s Shunock, a rocker for the ages on the Vegas entertainment scene.

Some quick hits throughout from the 12th-anniversary shindig:

— Mondays Dark producer Paige Strafella performed with an injury to her ankle that is the same dislocation/fracture that knocked the 49ers’ Fred Warner out for the season. She was seated in a wheelchair, dressed in regal red velvet, white boot on the right leg and hitting all the notes …

— James Simpson appeared with Colin Cahill’s Blue Jackson Five from “Atomic Saloon Show.” This is the troupe that backs the original, dopey cowpoke from “Atomic.” All in blue-satin suits. Simpson has been ubiquitous; I saw him Thursday in “Australian Bee Gees Show” at Excalibur, and he’s also a cast member in the “Wizard of Oz at Sphere” Atrium show. He’s a Wizard, and a wizard, in all these roles …

— John Di Domenico (wisely giving his Donald Trump impersonation the night off) performed as Austin Powers and auctioneer Christian Kolberg as Dr. Evil in a walk-in bit, the first time I’ve seen Kolberg in a skit at a gala. This was the night’s only misstep; live auctions are best in the middle of the program, not the top. Shunock mentioned that immediately after that segment …

— Elvis was backstage, as portrayed by Joey Calveri from “The King Comes Home” at the Westgate. A powerhouse vocalist, Calveri arrived in Las Vegas with “We Will Rock You” in the mid-2000s at Paris Theater. He met Keith Thompson and Phil Fortenberry in that show (that’s where Thompson and Fortenberry developed their hard-rock sensibilities) and the Vegas entertainment community is a small, small world …

— Vietnam vet and songwriter Bobby Gipson performed his original “Heaven Shores,” backed by musicians from Vegas nonprofit Life by Music. A beautiful moment Mondays Dark has provided opportunities for charities to take the spotlight throughout its 12-year history …

— Las Vegas native and relentless rocker Franky Perez continued is momentum into ’26, joined by The All Nighters for Rod Stewart’s “Stay With Me.” Perez’s album of Latin-themed originals, “D’Amelo,” is due in the spring. Meantime, he’s setting up for a residency at the soon-to-be-relaunched Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce at Mandalay Bay. As someone on the socials commented, “I love his vibe, and his showgirls.” They were there, too …

— Line from Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque,” as he waded into the crowd. “I have found the whitest guy in the audience. I can feel my credit getting better just standing right here.” …

— Fletch Walcott, Justin Rodriguez and Noah Rivera sang and grooved to “Beggin’” by The Four Seasons. Wise move, as Rodriquez and Rivera have members of the most recent version of The Four Seasons, closing Frankie Valli’s run at the Westgate in April. Walcott has become a crowd favorite at Allegiant Stadium with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band …

— Michael Yo, late of “Mad Apple” and currently Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, took over the room for 10 minutes. The bit about his female friends group-texting emotional support is fantastic. Yo is an ace. See him in his residency run at Kimmel’s club …

— Shunock and his wife/stage pro Cheryl Daro closed with “Underneath the Mango Tree.” This is the calypso song from the James Bond classic “Dr. No,” sung in part by Shunock, who doesn’t take “No” for an answer …

— I ran into Virgin Theater General Manager Chas Smith at the venue, and not for the first time. Smith, today an AEG Presents exec, dates to 1999 at the property, when it was Hard Rock Hotel and the venue was The Joint. I met him in the old days at one show or another, Pat Benatar or the Gypsy Kings. Maybe Joe Jackson. Smith is a guy who, when you see him, you know you are in the right place. That was Monday, at the old Joint.

“Earl Turner: Another Very Soulful Christmas” plays Myron’s at The Smith Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Ken Young and Elisa Fiorillo guest. Turner, the fabulous showman, says this will be “an absolute blast,” which is a reference to festive holiday tunes and not pyrotechnics. The man never disappoints. Go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

