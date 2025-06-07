Las Vegas headliner’s career revisited in son’s documentary

When Andrew Davies Gans sees his late father in his mind, the vision is of a star under the spotlight, waving back to a standing ovation. The light shines on his mock-turtleneck, and signature white-topped shoes.

“I feel like that is quintessential Danny Gans,” the younger Gans says.

Danny Gans’ 35-year-old son has created his own moment of closure for his late father, who died on May 1, 2009. “Voices: The Danny Gans Story” premieres June 20 at the 28th Annual Dances With Films festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The documentary was six years in the making, during which time Gans was married to his wife, Taylyr ; and has had two children, 18-month-old Charlotte and 6-month-old Oliver.

The doc started as a revival and re-appreciation of Gans’ career, when his array of impressions captivated Las Vegas audiences for more than two decades. Known as “The Man of Many Voices,” Gans’ headlining run started at the Stratosphere in 1996, then moved to the Rio; his eponymous, custom-designed theater at The Mirage and finally Encore Theater at the Wynn.

The span of time is evident in some of the figures Gans interviewed who have since passed, including comic Louie Anderson and R-J columnist Norm Clarke. But Gans also delved deep into his dad’s career to interview Donny Osmond, Tony Orlando, Clint Holmes, Terry Fator (who moved into the Gans theater when the impressionist relocated to the Wynn); longtime manager Chip Lightman; and several of Gans’ backing musicians. Yours truly was also interviewed for the project.

”When I started, I wanted the film to be something to honor my dad’s legacy, tell his story, because I felt like it was very inspiring,” Gans says in phone chat from his home in Atlanta. “I felt that in Las Vegas and around the world, he wasn’t recognized in the way I felt was appropriate.”

But as Andrew Gans’ life evolved and blossomed, so did his vision for the documentary, which the filmmaker’s first. Gans was 19 when his father died, and has made a movie that invokes his personal growth while learning about his dad.

“As an adult, as a man, as a father, I’m going through this process learning about who he really was as a man, who he was as a father, who he was as a husband, who he was as a businessman and a professional,” Gans says. “To see the work ethic that he had and the dedication that he put into his career and his family, the sacrifices he made, really gave me a new perspective and a new appreciation and a new love and a new sense of pride for being his son.”

The father and son shared a similar path to the entertainment industry. Danny Gans’ professional baseball career was cut short when he suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in a minor-league game in the White Sox chain. The younger Gans was drafted by Tampa Bay out of Coronado High School, but his pro dreams were curtailed after three shoulder injuries requiring surgery.

Age 50 when he died, Gans performed through pain routinely in his Vegas career, particularly in the Mirage and Wynn days. His old baseball injuries flared up. He suffered “Vegas Throat,” from singing in all ranges in the desert. He developed arthritis in his hands to the point where he couldn’t hold a microphone. He performed through back injuries and underwent multiple shoulder surgeries.

“I learned a lot about chronic pain in the making of this film,” Gans says, “and and how obviously difficult it is to be given this life sentence of pain.”

As Gans died, so did the memory of his soaring run of sold-out shows in Vegas, from the Strat to the Rio and midway through his time at The Mirage. That’s when the physical issues forced him to cancel shows. Gans never fully recovered from those challenges, nor the great recession of 2008, less than a year before his death.

There is no standing tribute to Gans in Las Vegas. His son wants his film to fill that void.

“There is no Danny Gans Boulevard or Danny Gans statue anywhere in the city,” Andrew Gans says.”With his accomplishments there, and the things that he did that nobody else has come close to, I feel it’s a shame that he he hadn’t been honored in that way. This film is my version of doing that.”

June flu away for Sir Rod

Rod Stewart’s rolling cancellation has taken down all of his shows this month at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” Stewart posted on social media on Friday afternoon. “So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.” Followed by a broken heart emoji.

Stewart originally called out of his show Sunday night, also citing illness. Wednesday, he followed by shutting down his Thursday show. His post Friday listed the latest shows at the Colosseum that have been canceled — Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday — and his show at Caesars Republic Amphitheatre in Stateline on June 14.

Pending rescheduling of his canceled shows, the 80-year-old legend is due to end his Colosseum run, which began in 2011, with six dates from Sept. 24-Oct. 04.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

What: "Voices: The Danny Gans Story," at 28th Annuual Dances With Films festival

When: 5 p.m. Friday, June 20.

Where: TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Tickets: Danceswithfilms.com/voices-the-danny-gans-story/