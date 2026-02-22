Las Vegas Grammy winner drops a jackpot of an album

Hip-hop star Baby Keem dropped “Ca$ino” on Saturday, ahead of “The Ca$ino Tour,” which stops at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on May 1.

A booking to watch and a new album to know are rooted in VegasVille.

Hip-hop star Baby Keem, the Grammy Award-winner raised in Las Vegas, dropped “Ca$ino” on Saturday, his 36-date “Ca$ino Tour.” The series kicks off at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on May 1. Keem hosted an album-signing event Saturday afternoon at Zia Records on South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old Keem sets a very Vegas scene in the title track, which opens with the sound of a player yanking the arm of a vintage slot machine. The sound of coins dropping to the tray predates signals a respectable payout (a parental advisory is justifiably stamped on the new album).

The family/Vegas tracks include “Good Flirts (feat. Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd)” and “$ex Appeal (feat. Too $hort).”

We first encountered the artist born Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr. at the April 2022 Grammy Awards show at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ludacris called his name as the winner of Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties,” featuring Lamar, Keem’s cousin and collaborator. Keem was also nominated for Best New Artist, Best Album, and Best Rap Song.

Keem’s triumph was a stunner. His release topped fellow nominees “MY. LIFE” by J. Cole featuring Savage and Morray, “Up” by Cardi B., and “Thot S***” by Megan Thee Stallion.

“Nothing can prepare me for this moment tonight,” Keem said in his acceptance speech. “I want to say thank you to my support system, the city of Las Vegas, my family, the women that raised me, to shape me to become the man I am today.”

Keem was raised by his grandmother in Las Vegas, and split his youth between our city and birthplace of Carson. He also shouted out to Lamar in that speech. The two had previously performed “Family Ties” at the Day N Vegas Festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in November 2021.

Keem is a product of a family gifted in music and sports. His cousins and uncles are rappers. Among those cousins are former NBA player Nick Young, who played for six teams in 11 seasons.

Clutching the Grammy in a session with media on the night of his victory, Keem said, “This means a lot, I’m taking this very serious, and I’m building on it.” He’s proven it with “Ca$ino,” where the house always wins.

A big reveal

I met Mac King in the fall of 1999 when he headlined the Maxim hotel-casino (today’s Westin Casuarina) for two months before it shut down. He was quickly snapped up by Harrah’s, opening the following spring.

I’ve since watched King swallow dozens of goldfish, produce countless Fig Newtons and wear the Cloak of Invisibility many times. But I learned just this month his legal name is Paxson McCormick King. His dad is also a Paxson, but known as “Pax.” King has been called “Mac” for McCormick.

The lesson is, it’s never too late to fill in the blanks — or remind that King’s 26-year run as a Strip headliner continues at Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom, 3 p.m. daily, dark Sundays and Mondays.

Cool Hang Alert

The return of our St. Baldrick’s Foundation campaign kickoff/birthday spectacular “All Vegas, All Night” at The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant at Historic Commercial Center is set, 6-11 p.m. March 2.

Wicked-funny comic actress Luenell of Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club will perform this year’s head-shaving, following last year’s inspired appearance by our friend Wayne Newton.

The night at Damian Costa’s very Vegas venue will feature music director Kenny Davidsen, alongside host Kelly Clinton-Holmes. Some of the city’s top singers performing songs themed for water. As in, Pisces. Afterward, join Davidsen’s open-mic piano party in the Piano Lounge.

The suggested donation is $25 (a mere pittance), get the donation party started at Universe.com, search “St. Baldrick’s” and “Las Vegas,” and you’re there. We’ll also accept donations on-site.

Please do not bring gifts. Donate instead.

The party is part of St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s citywide campaign, and I’ll be an emcee at the shaving event at New York-New York’s Nine Fine Irishmen on March 14. The Las Vegas shaving events were established in 2007 by Brian and Lynn McMullan of McMullan’s Irish Pub, honoring their daughter, Kyra, who died at age 2 1/2 of brain cancer.

Overall, $14 million has been raised in Las Vegas, and more than $369 million nationally, to help fight childhood cancer. And we have a blast raising it.

