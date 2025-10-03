Las Vegas downtown festival dials up big acts for free event

The festival has booked such headlienrs as Good Charlotte, Deadmau5 and Fitz and the Tantrums for November’s show.

The self-proclaimed “festival without fences” is swinging for the such in its second Las Vegas event.

Neon City Festival has released its second-year lineup. Good Charlotte, Deadmau5, Breaking Benjamin, Two Friends, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bowling for Soup and De La Soul are among the headliner in the event at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center from Nov. 21-23.

The free, all-ages event runs counter to Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix the same weekend. The vision is to create a fluid, outdoor playgrounds (with plenty of fluids and food) in downtown Las Vegas.

Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor extols the wide-ranging acts, saying, “From pop-punk and alternative rock to hip-hop and indie pop, this year’s lineup is stacked with talent that will light up downtown Las Vegas.”

Five Las Vegas acts that reached the finals of the Rock The Canopy competition perform at the Fremont Street Experience’s 1st Street Stage from 6-10 p.m. Friday. Fayzone, Robdai, Quinn Ayers, Pure and Ujomi have advanced to Friday’s finale.

There is no cover for Friday’s competition finale. For intel and updates, go to neoncityfestival.com.

The rundown of headliners and support acts furnished by the folks at NCF is below.

What: Neon City Festival's

Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

When: Nov. 21-23.

Tickets: Free.

Information: neoncityfestival.com

Headlining Acts