Las Vegas downtown festival dials up big acts for free event
The festival has booked such headlienrs as Good Charlotte, Deadmau5 and Fitz and the Tantrums for November’s show.
The self-proclaimed “festival without fences” is swinging for the such in its second Las Vegas event.
Neon City Festival has released its second-year lineup. Good Charlotte, Deadmau5, Breaking Benjamin, Two Friends, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bowling for Soup and De La Soul are among the headliner in the event at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center from Nov. 21-23.
The free, all-ages event runs counter to Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix the same weekend. The vision is to create a fluid, outdoor playgrounds (with plenty of fluids and food) in downtown Las Vegas.
Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor extols the wide-ranging acts, saying, “From pop-punk and alternative rock to hip-hop and indie pop, this year’s lineup is stacked with talent that will light up downtown Las Vegas.”
Five Las Vegas acts that reached the finals of the Rock The Canopy competition perform at the Fremont Street Experience’s 1st Street Stage from 6-10 p.m. Friday. Fayzone, Robdai, Quinn Ayers, Pure and Ujomi have advanced to Friday’s finale.
There is no cover for Friday’s competition finale. For intel and updates, go to neoncityfestival.com.
The rundown of headliners and support acts furnished by the folks at NCF is below.
Where: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
When: Nov. 21-23.
Tickets: Free.
Information: neoncityfestival.com
Headlining Acts
-
Good Charlotte – Icons of the early-2000s pop-punk era, Good Charlotte's string of hits — including "Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous" and "The Anthem" — continue to resonate with fans around the world.
-
deadmau5 – A pioneering force in electronic music, deadmau5's groundbreaking productions and legendary live shows have redefined the global dance scene.
-
Breaking Benjamin – Known for their hard-hitting rock sound and powerful ballads, Breaking Benjamin has earned multi-platinum success with fan favorites like "The Diary of Jane" and "I Will Not Bow.
-
Two Friends – Known for their infectious energy and crowd-pleasing anthems, Two Friends have become one of dance music's most in-demand duos.
-
Fitz and the Tantrums – Known for their infectious, high-energy performances, Fitz and the Tantrums deliver chart-toppers like "HandClap" and "Out of My League" that get every crowd moving.
-
Bowling for Soup – Beloved for their witty lyrics and catchy hooks, Bowling for Soup has been a staple of the pop-punk scene since the early 2000s with hits like "1985," "Girl All the Bad Guys Want," and "High School Never Ends."
-
De La Soul – Legendary hip-hop group celebrated for groundbreaking albums 3 Feet High and Rising and Stakes Is High.
- Supporting Talent
-
ACRAZE - Genre-bending DJ and producer redefining the electronic music scene with viral hits like "Do It To It." Known for seamlessly blending house, pop, and hip-hop influences, ACRAZE delivers electrifying sets that keep crowds moving from start to finish.
-
Redferrin – Nashville country singer/songwriter known for bold storytelling, high-energy tracks like Jack and Diet Coke, and blending rural roots with rebellious swagger.
-
Waka Flocka Flame – A pioneer of trap music, Waka Flocka Flame's explosive energy and crowd-favorite anthems like "No Hands" and "Hard in Da Paint" make him a must-see live performer.
-
Skeez – Multi-genre artist blending pop, R&B and country with witty lyricism and high-energy live shows.
-
Knuckle Puck – Chicago-based pop-punk heavyweights, acclaimed for fan-favorite albums Copacetic and 20/20.
-
3OH!3 – Colorado electro-pop duo behind hits like "DONTTRUSTME" and "My First Kiss," bringing an unforgettable party vibe.
-
HALOCENE – Genre-bending alt-metal band and YouTube sensation known for viral covers and high-octane live shows.
-
Shaylen – Nashville-based singer/songwriter combining country storytelling with pop sensibilities and powerhouse vocals.
-
Daring Greatly – Southern California soulful rock group known for rich harmonies and a modern classic rock sound.
-
Diva Bleach – Phoenix pop-rock trio delivering glittery, high-energy tracks reminiscent of early-2000s pop-punk.
-
Ethan Garner – Rising singer/songwriter blending heartfelt lyricism with acoustic-driven pop melodies.
-
Point North – Los Angeles pop-punk/alt-rock band bringing high-energy anthems and emotionally charged lyrics.
-
12 Volt Sex – Veteran Las Vegas alt-rock band known for their electric stage presence and fan-favorite local shows.
-
Dez Hoston – Nevada native country artist whose storytelling draws on his ranch upbringing and western roots.
-
Heroine Honey – Las Vegas alt-rock band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Chastity, blending gritty textures and poetic lyrics.
-
Hoity-Toity – Southern California alt-rock band blending catchy hooks, sharp lyricism, and infectious energy with a modern punk edge.
-
Kings/Kings – Alternative rock band merging catchy hooks with soaring vocals and guitar-driven energy.
-
Michael Richter – Las Vegas-based artist and producer crafting sleek, modern pop with soulful undertones.
-
MOONLGHT – Nashville-based producer and DJ reimagining classics with fresh EDM remixes and original tracks.
-
No Proof – Southern Utah rock band fusing heavy rock, blues, and gritty vocals into a powerful live performance.
-
Pure Sport – Las Vegas punk trio known for their tongue-in-cheek "board meetings" and raw, suit-and-tie stage presence.
-
The Dollheads – Teenage sibling punk band from Las Vegas serving up loud, fast and fun DIY punk rock.
-
The Far Worst – Indie/emo-inspired outfit delivering heartfelt, guitar-driven songs perfect for late-night sing-alongs.
-
The Out There – Arizona rockers drawing influence from classic acts like Pink Floyd and Foreigner with evocative guitar riffs.