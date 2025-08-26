Las Vegas chapel says of Kelce-Swift engagement: ‘We knew’

Graceland Wedding Chapel has invited Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to be married at the downtown Las Vegas landmark.

This would be a return visit for the couple. Kind of.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement Tuesday morning on their respective social media pages. The couple posted, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” an instant-classic statement accompanied by several photos of the proposal — including a shot of Swift’s diamond, about the size of a Chiefs Super Bowl ring.

This newsbreak was forecast in February 2024, when the couple were shown in animated form on the cover of Sports Illustrated the week of Super Bowl 58. The Las Vegas montage shows Kelce in a Chiefs No. 87 track suit (with tie) holding hands with Swift, as the two walk out of a chapel simply marked “WEDDING CHAPEL.”

But the sign design and building architecture are very similar to Graceland’s. The chapel on 618 Las Vegas Blvd. South was built as a home in 1927, opening as a chapel in 1939.

Chapel General Manager Rod Musum said he was caught off-guard by the engagement announcement, posting an image of the SI cover and the comment, “We knew before you knew. Congrats T&T.”

“How about that?” the GM said Tuesday, “and what timing.”

Musum and his wife and Graceland Owner Dee Dee Duffy have just opened Storybook Wedding Chapel, on the east side of the property on 618 S. 6th Street. The website went live just as Kelce and Swift announced their engagement. The new chapel is a $500,000 overhaul of a building that is as old as Graceland, and is available to couples who don’t necessarily want an Elvis-themed wedding.

Either chapel is being held for this wedding, of course. As the chapel’s FB page promised, “The doors of Graceland Wedding chapel are always open for you.” Storybook was tagged, too.

