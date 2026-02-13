‘It’s just time’: Las Vegas broadcast icon leaves station after 25 years

Chet Buchanan has helmed morning shows at KLUC-FM, 98.5, since 1999 and has been involved with many charity events.

For the first time in a quarter century, Chet Buchanan is not a member of the KLUC-FM, 98.5, radio team.

The Las Vegas broadcast favorite is leaving the station, as confirmed by KLUC’s social media post Friday morning. The message: “Thank you @chetbuchanan for 25+ years of Las Vegas radio. Your voice, leadership, and commitment to our listeners have helped define KLUC and its role in the Las Vegas community for nearly three decades and for that we greatly appreciate you.”

“It’s just time,” Buchanan said in a phone chat Friday morning. “There wasn’t any one moment where I decided, ‘All right, this is it.’”

He started his tenure at KLUC in 1999 and has hosted “The Morning Zoo” and, later, “The Chet Buchanan Show,” teaming with Vegas entertainer Mikalah Gordon in the latter broadcast.

Buchanan has been the in-arena announcer voice of the Aces since the team’s move to Las Vegas in 2018, while alternating in a similar role with the Seattle Kraken NHL franchise. He has served as a stellar fundraising emcee, presiding over such annual events as the Nevada Ballet Theatre Black and White Gala and The Animal Foundation’s Best in Show dog adoption effort.

He has also been a Christmas season philanthropic leader with his annual KLUC Toy Drive. Since 1999, Buchanan has for two weeks taken up residency on a scaffold in the NV Energy parking lot on West Sahara Avenue.

Last year, the campaign collected more than 6,700 bicycles (filling 40 semitrucks) and nearly $800,000 in gift cards. He’s spent 300 hours on the scaffold for 25 years. The campaign is planning to continue, but January was Buchanan’s final “Feel the tingle” message.

