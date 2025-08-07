Las Vegas bands invited to Fremont Street Experience competition

Rock The Block is asking Vegas bands to apply online for a chance to rock FSE.

If you believe the Las Vegas music scene needs a tad more competition, you’re in luck. Rock The Block, a live-music contest with a Vegas focus, culminates Oct. 3 on the Fremont Street Experience.

The event is a partnership of Neon City Festival and FSE. The Festival returns for its second year Nov. 21-23, running concurrently with the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Rock The Block has opened submissions for Vegas bands at neoncityfestival through Sept. 21. Finalists are announced Sept. 26, with up to a half-dozen bands plucked from the field to play Oct. 3. That night is also the finale of FSE’s Local Originals concert series.

Judges are to be announced. There is no cover for the show.

The Rock The Block victor is awarded a spot during Neon City Festival. This year’s headliners will be announced “soon,” say organizers.

Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor said in a statement, “Rock the Block is our way of giving back and elevating the emerging talent in our own backyard. We’re proud to partner with Local Originals to create a real pathway from the streets of Vegas to the big stage.”

From FSE CEO Andrew Simon, “Las Vegas has always been a city full of fresh energy and bold talent, and Rock the Block will celebrate just that.”

