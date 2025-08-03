Lakers’ Doncic celebrates $161 million deal at Backstreet Boys show

The L.A. Lakers star took in “Into the Millennium” at the Sphere on Saturday night.

What does the Backstreet Boys show at Sphere have in common with Luka Doncic? Both are (pause) slam dunks (boom)!

The Lakers star visited “Into the Millennium” at the Bulbous Wonder on Saturday night. Video of the summit between the 6-feet-6 inch Doncic and the considerably shorter Brian Littrell was posted on social media Sunday.

Littrell staged a gag where he was positioned on a tall table to meet Doncic eye-to-eye. The BSB co-founder probably hasn’t felt so small since unveiled his shrunken head at The Golden Tiki last weekend.

The Police classic “Every Breath You Take” is posted with the video. We’d endorse a Police residency at Sphere. This is not an indication we have confirmed such talks are ongoing.

The 26-year-old Doncic had reason to cut loose. The Slovenian standout this week signed a three-year, $161 million contract extension. A TikTok by poster Marissa Torres shows Doncic in the Sphere’s VIP section with Lakers President Rob Pelinka and what appear to be several teammates. The group is grooving alongside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who were next door.

This has become fairly common activity at Backstreet Boys’ Sphere residency. The band has welcomed such name checks as John Mayer, Usher, Post Malone, Dan & Shay, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, Chrissy Teigen and Lance Bass.

