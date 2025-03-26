Lady Gaga announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip; residency ‘doubtful’ this year

Las Vegas Strip resident headliner Lady Gaga is once again set for a performance in Sin City.

Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem Ball” has created something of a crystal ball for her plans in Las Vegas. Her upcoming tour of that name stops at T-Mobile Arena for two shows July 16 and July 18.

Live Nation announced the tour Wednesday morning. The series support’s Gaga’s latest release, “Mayhem.” General on sale will begin noon April 3 Pacific time at AXS.com.

The T-Mobile dates open the tour, which ends in November in Paris. That means the 14-time Grammy Award-winner won’t return to residency in Las Vegas until 2026, likely second quarter at the earliest.

“It’s doubtful she will be back in 2025 at Dolby,” says MGM Resorts International’s Executive Vice President of Entertainment Chris Baldizan. “We are thrilled to host her at T-Mobile in July and look forward to hopefully welcoming her back to Dolby in 2026.” MGM Resorts co-owns T-Mobile with AEG.

Gaga herself has not specified upcoming plans for Las Vegas, other than her own comments from the Dolby Live stage in July that she intends to come back.

Gaga has played 72 shows at the Park MGM theater, in her toggling “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” residency productions. The series ran from December 2018 through last July.

The headliner’s name also occasionally surfaces in speculation about playing Sphere, simply because she has the production capacity and box-office demand to headline a residency at the venue. But there has never been serious talk surfacing from Sphere or her camp about that option.

This is the 38-year-old superstar’s first arena tour since “Joanne World Tour” some seven years ago. Her first and only stadium tour, “The Chromatica Ball,” followed in 2022.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018. There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows,” Gaga said in a statement. “But with ‘The Mayhem Ball,’ I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

The tour plays Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto and Chicago through September, moving to the U.K. In October before closing out Nov. 17, 18 and 20 in Paris.

Gaga and fellow Dolby Live headliner Bruno Mars have scored with a No. 1 duet, “Die With a Smile,” topping the Billboard charts and quickly surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga added on social media. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings ‘Mayhem’ to life exactly how I envision it. The Mayhem Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.