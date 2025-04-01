Lady Gaga adds to Las Vegas Strip performances

Las Vegas Strip resident headliner Lady Gaga is once again set for a performance in Sin City.

Lady Gaga is shooting a 3-ball on the Strip.

The pop superstar has added a third date, July 19, to her “Mayhem Ball” tour stop at T-Mobile Arena. Gaga announced the first two dates July 16-18, which kick off the tour. Tickets are on sale noon Thursday Pacific time at AXS.com.

Live Nation announced the tour Wednesday morning. The series support’s Gaga’s latest release, “Mayhem.” The series ends in November in Paris. It is highly unlikely the 14-time Grammy Award-winner will return to residency in Las Vegas until 2026.

“It’s doubtful she will be back in 2025 at Dolby,” says MGM Resorts International’s Executive Vice President of Entertainment Chris Baldizan. “We are thrilled to host her at T-Mobile in July and look forward to hopefully welcoming her back to Dolby in 2026.” MGM Resorts co-owns T-Mobile with AEG.

Gaga herself has not specified upcoming plans for Las Vegas, other than her own comments from the Dolby Live stage in July that she intends to come back.

