Kravitz’s ‘Let Love Rule’ message connects in Strip return

Lenny Kravitz told the crowd at Dolby Live on Friday night he’s just returning from “the island,” a reference to his home in the Bahamas. He had his sea legs, swaggering across the stage between raging riffs, flips of the dreads and shrieking vocals.

Kravitz’s “Blue Electric Light” has banked the first of five shows at the Park MGM venue. Or, simply, “The MGM” as Kravitz referred to the resort Friday (this is the type of reference that leads to MGM Grand deliveries being sent to Park MGM, and vice versa).

Kravitz’s band was tight but his demeanor loose. He shared from the stage, “Just as much as you’ve come to see us, we’ve come to be with you and to share this time, and to share another day of precious, precious life.”

The series continues Wednesday through next weekend. The opener was not a sellout, reportedly about 4,100 sold in the 5,600-seat venue. Those who showed up sold out, energy-wise. The front section was cleared out for GA, filled with Kravitz devotees.

Kravitz blazed through the hits anyone who has followed his career would hope for. He opened with two-punch combo of “Bring It On” from the 2008 “It’s Time for a Revolution,” and “Dig In,” which wasn’t in Kravitz’s first run at Dolby Live last (or anytime since ‘19).

“Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “It Ain’t’s Over ‘Til It’s Over,” “American Woman,” Flay Way,” and Believe” were in the mix. Kravitz sampled “TK421,” “Honey” and “Paralyzed” from “Blue Electric Light.” The album is an illustration of a veteran artist dealing an album that measures up well to any past release, but the fans want the stuff they know.

A self-taught musician, Kravitz played a thunderous bass solo, played the piano deftly and mastered the electric and acoustic six-strings. He is still fit for the stage. Kravitz is the rare demo of 60-plus individuals who can rock leather pants in public.

Kravitz shut it down with “Let Love Rule.” Not just a song, a 15-minute walk-around the theater during which Kravitz repeated the refrain and hugged fans. He seemed to vanish in a cascade of confetti, a star who has shaped a career around that sentiment. The first song is still Lenny Kravitz’s walk-off, to share in this precious, precious life.

