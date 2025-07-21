Kiss adds all-stars to ‘Kruise’ at Virgin Hotels

Some pre-voyage additions have been announced for “Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas” at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from Nov. 14 to 16.

Kiss has never featured an aquatic figure, a dolphin or shark or whatever. But there is still time.

Former Kiss band member Bruce Kulick, Stephen Pearcy and Wayne DeMartini will perform the best of Ratt. New to the lineup are Sebastian Bach (who is a tireless vocalist, I tell ya) Quiet Riot, Black ‘N Blue, Kuarantine, Kiss tribute bands Mr. Speed and Kiss Nation, School of Rock, comedian Craig Gass and DJ Noiz.

An acoustic Kiss “Kick-Off” set opens the music on Nov. 14. Q&A sessions with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer and the band’s longtime manager Doc McGhee, are set. Other panelists include legendary Kiss producer Bob Ezrin; Lynn Goldsmith, famed KISS photographer; and Kiss Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans.

There is also a panel dubbed “The Future of Kiss,” in which fans get a sneak peek on all that is ahead for the band. I’ll host that one. The future of Kiss, fan events, merch and remastered music. Panel adjourned, rock on.

Who Was Where

Too $hort, who had just lit up Orleans Arena (cough) hit Delilah at Wynn late Saturday night. This was an unbilled and bounding appearance. Let’s give it to the Vegas musicians, Dave Siegel on keys, Eric Tewalt on baritone sax, Jimmy Powers on guitar, Ramiro Nasello on trumpet, Steve Meyer on trombone, Steve Flora on bass and Earl Campbell on drums. Delilah has a new Saturday brunch, we are checking out soon, and keeps advancing the cause musically.

Bye-bye Hard Rock sign

The last piece of Hard Rock Hotel history at the Virgin Hotels site is being taken down. The Hard Rock street sign leading from Paradise Road in to the Paradise Garage will finally be replaced within six months, we understand. To what, not sure. Sir Richard Branson Way maybe.

Seven Nation-oke

Kelly Clarkson continued to establish the momentum in her Colosseum residency over the weekend. She performed one of her favorite (and ours) “Kellyoke” numbers, The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” at Friday night’s show. Clarkson’s band gave this Jack White gem a real workout.

Clarkson’s 11-year-old daughter, River Rose, also performed a duet of “Heartbeat Song.” It’s the kid’s favorite song, and she’s already got pipes. On Nigel Tufnel’s meter, she goes to 11.

Tease this …

From the weekend: A multigenerational pop icon recorded a music video at the off-Strip fortress of a major Vegas entertainment professional. We had a bonafide rock star, a combat-sport type, famous instrument AND a bedazzled robe. Stay with me on this one. Details forthcoming.

Catch the groove

The Kats! Bureau set up Sunday at “Boy Band Remix Brunch” at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. The act is itself historic, a tireless retelling of the history of boy bands, with appropriate costuming and choreography.

Boy-band choreographer and “Boy Band Remix” creator David Nicoll threads the tales of New Edition, Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, N’Sync and New Kids On the Block, among other sensations of 1990s-2000s.

The group is hitting the genre while it is hot — hot, I tell you! — as the actual Backstreet Boys are on a roll at Sphere, NKOTB at Dolby Live. The act would love to catch a residency gig on the Strip. They have a slammin’ show over brunch fare at TCR proprietor Damian Costa’s place.

Cool Hang Alert

Rush Lounge is an original Cool Hang, just off the casino floor at Golden Nugget. There is also an auxiliary casino floor inside the lounge, a few blackjack tables and bartop devices. But I’m here for the music, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays and Thursdays, and 9 p.m to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Small-cap staples Atomic Radio on Thursday, Crown Avenue on Friday, Rock 702 on Saturday and High Rocktane on Sunday. Rush Lounge is famous for the long pour, which is how bartenders serve drinks but would be a great band name. No cover. Drop Blake Shelton’s name, because he’s sung in that place, one time, unbilled, long ago.

