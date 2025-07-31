King-sized homecoming: Elvis Presley’s first Las Vegas show revived at Westgate

The “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns” is a rote adaptation of Elvis Presley’s premiere at International Hotel.

The uniquely Las Vegas “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns,” runs Thursday at Westgate’s International Theater. The one-off (well, two-off) production is at 7 and 9 p.m. The show and ancillary celebration is on the 56th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s International Hotel premiere.

The performance returns as a note-by-note recreation of Presley’s opening at then-International, later Las Vegas Hilton and today’s Westgate. This is a significant effort. Turning in an accurate performance is a challenge, given the scarcity of video footage from that show. But I always liked Presley’s black, two-piece suit from the opener. He turned to the super hero-inspired jumpsuits later.

The set list is lined up with ‘69, summoning such Elvis staples as “Suspicious Minds,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “All Shook Up,” “In the Ghetto,” “Memories,” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”

For the “1969” show, themed attire from that era is encouraged (but not enforced).

Tickets were originally set at the ‘69 levels, $10 up to $45, but they went fast. A few ducats are still available at today’s levels ($65 up to $418, at last check) on ticketmaster.com.

Top Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell, who has performed with Presley’s original singing group, The Sweet Inspirations, takes the lead role. Powell has appeared in “The King Comes Home” tribute show at Westgate Cabaret. That production will be running, no cover, at 6:30, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

DJ Rob, with his stack o’ Elvis hits, alternates with those show times.

The property otherwise will be lit with Elvis celebrations.

A free Elvis film marathon runs from the close of the second performance all night, through 10 a.m., a first for the hotel. A free “Living Legends” autograph-signing series runs through the afternoon and evening at International Bar, with Jerry Scheff (Elvis’ bass player from the ‘69 show) from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Elvis’ stepbrother, David Stanley, is from 3:30 to 4 p.m., and Elvis’s former girlfriend Mindi Miller is from 4 to 4:30 p.m. DJ Cole comes with yet more Elvis classics on the main stage from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The event, fit for a King, continues the hotel’s yearlong celebration of his 90th birthday, which was Jan. 8, 1935. Westgate is all-in, all the time, with Elvis.

