Killers frontman hints to next album after solo spree

Brandon Flowers has provided more detail on his solo efforts and the Killers’ future.

Brandon Flowers has been recording in Nashville and is touring the U.K. this year. This means the next Killers album is due in ‘27, and the band’s return to Las Vegas is on hold.

Flowers told the U.K. Sun in a story posted Tuesday he has two solo records “complete,” and that “My best guess is that in 2027 you will get the best Killers record.”

“One is almost mixed. The other will follow shortly,” Flowers tells the pub of his solo adventures. ““I’m trying to decide how this is going to work logistically. I had a ball making them in Nashville.”

In an Instagram post in August, Flowers is shown in that city’s famed RCA Studio A, built in 1964 by Chet Atkins and Owen Bradley. This is the original live room that delivered the “Nashville Sound,” from such stars as Elvis, Dolly Parton and The Beach Boys.

“It’s a departure for sure,” Flowers says. “Gotta keep you all on your toes.”

Flowers is also said to be “desperate” to play Sphere. He caught U2 at the Bulbous Wonder in 2023, and was blown away, a universal response at the venue.

“Absolutely we would be open to doing something like that. It would be a big undertaking, but it would be a blast,” the 44-year-old Flowers said at the time.

The Killers have since held residency at the Colosseum. Though their eventual return venue is undetermined, there will be a lot of new music at multiple venues in play.

Dita Von Flav

Public Enemy rocked the annual Yahoo! party at CES on Wednesday night. Afterward, Flavor Flav and Chuck D posed with headliner Dita Von Teese for a pic while wearing a bedazzled (of course) clock necklace. According to her timepiece, and also Flav’s, it was 11:30 p.m., time to party.

About 1,200 conventioneers packed the venue (with about that number on the wait list) in what has become one of CES’s most-coveted parties. Wu Tang Clan headlined in 2024, and 50 Cent last year.

Fators at Fiesta

Terry Fator and his wife, Angie Fator, attended the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. on Thursday night. They were not happy with the result. Angie is an Ole Miss alumna. The Rebels lost to Miami 31-27 (and that was PI in the end zone on the final play, in my no-dog-in-this-fight assessment).

Wednesday night, I had the honor of introducing Fator at the monthly Italian American Social Club membership dinner. We remembered his full-house opening night at then-Las Vegas Hilton (today’s Westgate) which started it all for him in Las Vegas.

At IAC, Fator killed with his version of “Nessun dorma,” performed with Winston the Impersonating Turtle. The 160 dinner guests were stunned to see this rendition of the opera classic, sung by a guy not moving his lips and working a turtle puppet.

Fator is back in Las Vegas on Jan. 20-22, at South Point Showroom, his debut at the venue. These are his only Vegas dates this year, as he is touring across the country. Fator had a blast in his residency days, especially at the Mirage, but says today, “I’m so glad not to be doing 200 shows in one place anymore.”

The ventriloquial artist has always said he can play to 50 or 50,000. Regardless of the audience, nobody does what Fator does.

‘Casting’ call

The Las Vegas-produced web series “A-List Casting” has dropped its second season on its self-named YouTube channel. The mockumentary/sitcom series features a pair of casting directors attempting to chisel a path to stardom through daffy projects in Sin City.

The show is fully Las Vegas, written by Nick Adams, with direction from Zak Fin and Michael Forsch direct. Artie Lee Anderson and Chuck Prater portray the odd-fitting casting exes, with Hannah McBride playing a nonplussed company associate.

Episodes run about eight minutes. We recognize Jimmy Slonina in the second installment, dressed in full clown gear. The great comic actor implores to Forsch, “I’m due back in court at 3! And this time, I’m the defendant!”

This exchange might or might have been inspired by the incident in June in which Slonina, who plays the clown-usher character Brian Le Petit in “Mystere” at Treasure Island, was taken into custody during the ICE protests in downtown Las Vegas.

Slonina, whose case was later dismissed, entered that real-life scene accidentally. But he is at home in this scene in “A-List.” The series should not be dismissed. It’s a kick.

Vegas repped in ‘Masters’

The married magic tandem of Murray Sawchuck and Dani Elizabeth are among cast members in the new touring version of “Masters of Illusions Live.” The couple, along with Anna Dangerous, Naathan Phan, Dan Sperry and Greg Gleason — all with extensive stage experience in Las Vegas — open Feb. 26 at Brown County Music Center in Nashville. The 12-show swing closes May 23 at Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La.

Prime time

Apart from the tour, Sawchuck’s “Hairlarious Deceptions” is streaming on Prime Video. The special was produced by Atomic Television, performed in August 2024.

“Hairlarious” costs $4.99 to rent, less expensive than Sawchuck’s live stage show, you’ve got a better view, and also Doug “Lefty” Leferovich in the mix.

Cool Hang Alert

The next Funk Freaks event is set for 9 p.m. Saturday at The Usual Place at 100 South Maryland Parkway, Suite 110. All funk. All live. A $10 cover (a mere pittance). Go to theusualplace.vegas for intel.

