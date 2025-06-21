Kenny Chesney’s ‘proposal couple’ takes in Sphere show

Dane and Lisa Mattoon were engaged at a Kenny Chesney event nearly 30 years ago. They saw him again at Sphere.

Dane and Lisa Mattoon caught Kenny Chesney in Las Vegas on his way to international fame, and during his run at Sphere.

The Vegas couple reunited with Chesney, in a manner of speaking, on June 6 at Sphere. The Las Vegas couple were in the crowd nearly 30 years after Chesney played a happenstance role in their engagement at Texas Station. As we related in January. The then-Lisa McElveen was the hotel’s director of slot operations. Dane was a rookie with the Henderson Police Department.

In November 1996, Dane arranged for a proposal moment during Chesney’s autograph-signing appearance to promote his show at Railhead at Boulder Station, a Texas Station sister property.

“When I walked up to get an autograph, he asked if I was Lisa and said he had heard a lot about me,” Lisa recalled in January. “The next thing I knew, Dane was tapping me on the shoulder, holding a dozen roses and got down on one and proposed.”

Yes to that, she said. The couple had a blast at Sphere, which is sort of an advanced concert experience from Railhead.

“There were Technical color movies at one point, then IMAX, HDTV, and now I believe there’s a thing called Sphere-a-Vision,” Dane said. “At some points, Kenny was 100 feet tall and there was no distortion of the image. The moving through the water towards the No Shoes Nation felt like we were on a boat. Going down the high school annual picture clips felt like we were on a rollercoaster in a tunnel of pictures.”

Well put. The couple recommends the venue, and of course Chesney, to anyone. The country superstar is outta Dodge after this weekend’s shows.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.