Kenny Chesney drops in on Sammy Hagar days before Sphere premiere

Kenny Chesney, in his backward cap and white T-shirt, dueted with Sammy Hagar on “Eagles Fly.”

The unannounced guest took the stage, seemingly out of the dark, and you thought, “This guy looks like Kenny Chesney.” Then he started singing, and you thought, “This guy is Kenny Chesney.”

Wearing a beige drawstring pants, a white T-shirt and backward ball cap, Chesney popped into Sammy Hagar’s penultimate show at Dolby Live on Saturday night. The two dueted on “Eagles Fly,” from Hagar’s 1987 album “I Never Said Goodbye.”

Chesney was airing out the pipes prior to his residency premiere Thursday at Sphere. Hagar closes his “Best of All Worlds” series at the Park MGM venue Saturday night. But we’ll tease this isn’t the end. We’re confident/optimistic Hagar will return in ‘26. He’s hitting it off splendidly — splendidly, I tell you! — with MGM Resorts brass.

“I absolutely loved the residency. It’s like the live performance fountain of youth,” the 77-year-old “I Can’t Drive 55” legend said in text Saturday. “I feel like I could do this forever.”

Swapping lines with such superstars as Chesney helps halt the march of time. The two have performed the song a few times previously, usually at Chesney’s behest. The shared affection was obvious, as they hugged and high-fived and sauntered the stage arm-in-arm. When Hagar hit the high note in “flyyyyyy!” Chesney ran his right hand over his left forearm, as if to show he had the chills.

It was a real bro-fest. The crowd, of course, loved it.

Hagar’s camp swept through the sold-out Go-Go’s show on Thursday night, a night after Belinda Carlisle saw Hagar’s performance at Dolby Live. Hagar later appeared unbilled at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails.

Taking the stage with Radio Xx, featuring Ben Carey and Bryce Soderbergh of Lifehouse with drummer Al Seratto, Hagar belted “Rock Candy” and “Why Can’t This Be Love.”

Prior, Hagar took to a barber chair with the hair stylist Rockstar (who has cut the hair of yours truly). This was just a photo op, as Hagar posed under a barber cape with a bottle of his Santo tequila, served at the club.

Just prior to taking the stage with Radio Xx, Hagar asked, “Did we earn this residency, or what?”

Affirmative. No one has worked it harder than the Red Rocker.

Cool Hang Alert

The terrific-prolific Vegas vocalist Rita Lim is celebrating her birthday show from 7-10:30 p.m. Sunday at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge. It’s a glamorous night, full of unexpected singers. Sometimes, all you get from love is a love song. But sometimes, you get a lotta a music, joy and positive vibes. No cover, 21-over, get there.

