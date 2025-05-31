Kendrick Lamar collab partner Mustard is a Tao Group success story

Mustard was first a headliner at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan in the spring of 2017. He’s vaulted to international fame since.

Tao Group Hospitality is proud of catching electronic music headliners on the rise. Mustard is a prominent, and current example. So current, that the producer/DJ born Dijon Isaiah McFarlane is on stage Allegiant Stadium tonight, special guest of headliner Kendrick Lamar and joining SZA on the powerhouse bill.

A little more than eight years ago, Mustard (previously known as DJ Mustard) premiered at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan. He has headlined the venue’s nightclub and dayclub ever since, most recently last July 4 weekend.

Within a year, the performer catapulted to a Super Bowl LIX appearance with current tourmates Lamar and Sza.

“We were the first to really double down on a residency with him,” Tao Hospitality Group co-CEO Jason Strauss says. “Then this year, he performed at the Super Bowl. There are things that we’re prospecting right.”

Mustard vaulted to international fame largely after contributing to the production of Lamar’s “diss” track, “Not Like Us,” central to the Lamar-Drake feud. Mustard leapt into Lamar’s buzz-generating performance of the song during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The DJ artist, who turns 35 next week, is among several headliners Tao Group has identified and signed early in their careers.

The nightlife company signed Diplo and Zedd for their first Las Vegas nightclub shows, at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan. DJ Fisher has been a Tao Group resident headliner, starting in 2021 at Tao Beach and Omnia Nightclub. The company showcased Calvin Harris at its Lavo Nightclub in 2011, four years before Harris premiered at Electric Daisy Carnival.

“We were booking him for a fee that couldn’t even be imagined in this day and age,” Strauss says.

Tao Group hosts Mustard’s after-party tonight at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand. He is not booked to play a Vegas nightclub during the tour, which heads overseas after its North American dates and closes in Australia in December.

The company says they want Mustard back in their clubs, post-tour. As a rep says in a statement, “Tao Group has a longstanding relationship with Mustard and his management team, and are thrilled he had this opportunity for a major tour and look forward to working with him in the future.”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.

GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES

Remaining shows through the summer on Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National Tour," with special guests Mustard and Sza:

**

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Jul 15 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena

Jul 16 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena

Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 23 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena