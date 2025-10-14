‘Karma’ brings 1980s hitmakers back to Las Vegas Strip

Boy George and the Culture Club play six dates in March at The Venetian Theatre.

Boy George and the Culture Club are on the road in ‘26, a road that intersects with the Strip.

The ’80s trend-setting outfit plays The Venetian Theatre for the first time on March 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28. The dates will be on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Led by the androgynous individual born George O’Dowd, the New Wave band shook up the recording industry in the early 1980s with “It’s a Miracle,” “I’ll Tumble 4Ya, “Church of the Poison Mind,” “I’m Your Man” “Miss Me Blind” and“Karma Chameleon,” among other MTV-friendly gems.

Original Culture Clubbers Mikey Craig on bass, and Roy Hay on keys and guitar were with George on his most recent visit to Vegas in 2023 at Encore Theater. We most recently caught the band a year earlier, a great Vegas night with none other than George’s friend and former Caesars Palace and Mirage showman, Matt Goss.

“It’s become a super-hip place to be, not like it was 40 years ago,” George said of headlining the Strip. “Everybody wants to play there now.”

