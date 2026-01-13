K-pop legends returning to Las Vegas in May

BTS has three dates booked at Allegiant Stadium on its upcoming world tour.

The kings of K-pop are once more taking on the world, and that includes Las Vegas.

BTS has announced three dates at Allegiant Stadium covering May 23-24 and 27 (information at 2026bts.com). The Vegas dates are listed for pre-sale at Ticketmaster.com.

BTS played four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium in April 2022 on its “Permission to Dance On Stage” tour. The band also sold out four watch events at MGM Grand Garden Arena, coinciding with the Allegiant Stadium Shows.

From a release announcing the tour, the stage show “will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, creating an immersive setup that places the audience at the center of the experience while allowing for increased capacity at every venue. With the upcoming world tour, BTS is set to achieve the highest number of tour dates and the widest regional reach for a South Korean artist.”

In total, the BTS 2026–2027 world tour will span 34 regions and 79 shows. The band will stop in Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia. It opens in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11–12, 2026, before heading to Tokyo. The North American series includes a dozen cities and 28 shows, with stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City, Mexico; Stanford, California; Las Vegas; East Rutherford, N.J., among other cities. BTS will close the North American run with a four-day show in Los Angeles.

In June and July, the tour moves to Europe, with performances scheduled in Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris.

BTS will then continue the tour across Latin America and Asia, including major regions such as São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bangkok, Thailand; and Jakarta, Indonesia, with more stops to be announced.

In April 2022, BTS band sold about 200,000 tickets for its four live shows and viewing events in Vegas (with Allegiant’s full capacity trimmed to about 40,000 because of the production’s staging). And that was a conservative estimate.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.