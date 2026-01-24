K-pop legends add another date in Las Vegas

BTS now has dates booked at Allegiant Stadium on its upcoming world tour.

BTS will have four on the floor in Las Vegas.

The kings of K-pop announced a fourth date at Allegiant Stadium on May 28. The quartet of shows are now May 23-24, and May 27-28. The public onsale starts 1 p.m. Pacific time Saturday at Ticketmaster.com.

BTS played four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium in April 2022 on its “Permission to Dance On Stage” tour. The band also sold out four watch events at MGM Grand Garden Arena, coinciding with the Allegiant Stadium Shows.

From a release announcing the tour, the stage show “will feature a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, creating an immersive setup that places the audience at the center of the experience while allowing for increased capacity at every venue. With the upcoming world tour, BTS is set to achieve the highest number of tour dates and the widest regional reach for a South Korean artist.”

