JLo’s Las Vegas show: Four acts, one spectacle — PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez has opened “Up All Night” at the Colosseum running through the weekend and again March 6 to 28.

On her opening night of “Up All Night: Live In Vegas” show Tuesday at the Colosseum, Jennifer Lopez tapped repeatedly into her musical-theater repertoire. She opened with “Let Me Entertain You” from “Gypsy,” and wrapped Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl” around a blazing “Let’s Get Loud” at the close.

But a song she didn’t perform came to mind in her entirely self-assured performance, “When You Got it, Flaunt It.” That’s from “The Producers.” The number it wound have been fitting in JLo’s expertly executed, high-velocity autobiographical production. The star of stage, film and the record charts runs through the weekend, then for eight more shows March 6-28

JLo showed once more it is not enough to go out and sing songs and show some video, maybe ignite some pyro, and fulfill the expectations of a Strip residency production. It helps to hire an orchestra, call in the showgirls, design some fully realized autobiographical production numbers, and write up some revealing and relatable banter to stitch it all together.

Lopez presented this show in four acts, akin to a traditional Broadway production. Everything on stage was meant for the stage — bedazzled beverage cup and straw, mic stand gleaming into the back row. Nice touches, all.

Lopez has herself helped set that high bar, with her “All I Have” run at Planet Hollywood from 2016-18 (the show grossed a reported $101.9 million, among the top-10 Las Vegas residencies ever). She advanced that cause in her new production at Caesars Palace.

Some favorite moments from her high-arcing opener:

Ja Rule’s rule: He is the coolest guy in the room. The rap icon was a surprise guest (except maybe for Live Nation Las Vegas President Kurt Melien, who was seated near Rule in a VIP booth). Rule strutted to the stage for “I’m Real” and “Ain’t it Funny.” This collaboration dates to those songs’ release in 2001 and 2002, respectively. Ja Rule also joined Lopez’s previous production at PH.

“It felt like twice”: Lopez said that at the time of her Planet Hollywood show, she’d been married only twice. Then she said, “But it felt like twice.” She was divorced from Marc Anthony when that show opened, her third marriage (after Ojani Noa then choreographer Cris Judd). Her internationally famous marriage to Ben Affleck was a quick-shot ceremony July 17, 2022, at the historic A Little White Chapel in downtown Las Vegas. Lopez continued her message of female empowerment, “If you want my love, you have to love me!” And, “Do I seem expensive? I AM expensive! But I have MY OWN money!”

No pants, more dance: JLo recalled a conversation with her son, Max, at her opening night at Planet Hollywood a decade ago. (Her twins Max and Emme, with Anthony, were 7 at the time, 17 today). “Mommy, why don’t you wear pants in your show?” Lopez recalled. She said she wore what seemed a limitless collection of sequined bodysuits so she was free to perform all of her dance moves. She later said, “If you had this body, you’d be naked, too!” and spun around, showing her derriere to the crowd.

She went there with Elvis: JLo summed “Heartbreak Hotel,” with a full “JENNY” lit up at the back of the stage, same as “ELVIS” back in the King’s era. “I had to got there with Elvis!” she shouted. “The greatest!”

A web hit: The superstar donned a lace catsuit, with a spiderweb cape, for the theme of “The Kiss of the Spider Woman,” her 2025 film, in which she starred.

Young and beautiful: The 56-year-old (who is in top condition, still, and dances through every number) performed a stirring cover of Lana Del Rey‘s “Young and Beautiful.” This was among several moments where she highlighted her blend of voice and vocal interpretation, calling out, “Will you still love me, when I’m no longer young and beautiful? When I got nothing but my aching soul.” Longtime Las Vegas entertainment followers remember that number as a highlight of “Baz” a few years back at Palazzo Theater.

Vegas plays into the show: The show’s orchestra and Lopez’s command of the stage brought back memories of Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano,” late of Dolby Live. And you know we will find those Las Vegas musicians. Lopez has summoned string greats Lindsey Springer on cello, Jennifer Lynn on violin, Nathan Tanouye on trombone and Danny Falcone on trumpet.

The bench is deep in Las Vegas for these A-plus players. Springer, Tanouye and Falcone all played Celine Dion’s final run at Caesars. That seems an era ago, but the Colosseum is still home to the regal performers. JLo is one’ she owns the role and covers the entire block.

What: "Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas."

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When: New Year's Eve, Friday, Saturday; March 6-28.

Set List:

ACT 1:

Let Me Entertain You

Waiting for Tonight

West Side Story/Jenny From the Block

Something Better

Do It Well

ACT 2

Love Don't Cost a Thing

I'm a Woman

Ain't Your Mamma

Louboutins

I'm Real (w/ Ja Rule)

Ain't it Funny (w/ Ja Rule)

All I Have

Get Right

Act 3

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Whatever Lola Wants

I'm Into You

El Anillo

Young and Beautiful

IF You Had My Love

Heartbreak Hotel

Booty

Act 4

Get Happy

Dance Again

Play

On The Floor

Don't Rain On My Parade/Let's Get Loud