Jimmy Kimmel stars — as a singer — at Las Vegas Strip event

Earth Wind and Fire performed music, and Jimmy Kimmel and at the Vegas-tinged Power of Love gala.

Earth Wind and Fire performed live at Saturday night’s Power of Love gala, which was expected. But Jimmy Kimmel singing for the crowd of 1,500 was not.

Kimmel closed his speech at 28th annual event at MGM Grand Garden Arena not with speech, but singing Neil Diamond’s “Heartlight.” Kimmel is a huge Diamond fan, and had hosted the gala in March 2020, the year Diamond was honored at MGM Grand.

Diamond wrote the song the night he saw Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic “E.T.,” writing it immediately after the film.

“This is the song that most resonates most with me, especially tonight coming back to my home town in a room full of love,” Kimmel said from the stage. He then sang the song in its entirety. The talk-show host was backed by a band that featured his childhood friend Cleto Escobedo III of Cleto and the Cletones (the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” house band) his father, Cleto Escobedo Jr.

A montage of scrapbook shots from Kimmel’s days in Vegas, and also his earlier years in Brooklyn, was displayed on the big screen. It was the first time Kimmel has sung solo at public event, though he’s taken part in private karaoke parties, harmonized with Huey Lewis and the News and played clarinet with the Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Kimmel was a pretty good opening act for Philip Bailey and the EWF crew. The legendary R&B band ran through a 40-minute set jammed with “Fantasy,” “Let’s Groove,” “Shining Star,”“Boogie Wonderland,” and the requisite show-closing, “September.”

The posh pit at the front of the stage was well-populated. On its perimeter were Gov. Joe Lombardo, event co-founders Larry and Camille Ruvo, honorees Bob and Lovee Arum, Nevada Secratary of State Cisco Aguilar, Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Peter Guzman.

We culled one quote from the governor, “Nevada is doing great,” which on this night was clear. An array of moves, shakers and supporters turned out for the event. Billy Crystal; Judge Judy Sheindlin; “The Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross; frequent “Kimmel Live” guest Anthony Anderson (TV’s “Black-Ish”); Jason Bateman; and Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, were among those who turned out for the gala.

The annual event raises funds and awareness for the diagnosis and treatment for individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body, frontotemporal and other dementias; Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, multiple system atrophy and other movement disorders; and multiple sclerosis.

The Letterman effect

David Letterman furnished one of the video testimonials for Kimmel, praising the late-night star for his rapid rise from co-hosting “Win Ben Stein’s Money” and “The Man Show” in the late-’90s to a network-TV slot within six years.

Earth Wind and Fire performed live at Saturday night’s Power of Love gala, which was expected. But Jimmy Kimmel singing for the crowd of 1,500 was not.

Kimmel closed his speech at 28th annual event at MGM Grand Garden Arena not with speech, but singing Neil Diamond’s “Heartlight.” Kimmel is a huge fan of Diamond, and had hosted the gala in 2020, the year Diamond was honored, also at MGM Grand.

Jimmy Kimmel attached a vanity plate on his first car that read “L8NITE.” His 18th birthday cake also read “L8 NITE,” and he wore a “Late Night With David Letterman” letter jacket at his birthday party.

In the 23rd year of hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC, Kimmel is approaching Letterman’s tenure as a late-night icon. But he won’t hear of it.

“You are never at the level of David Letterman,” Kimmel said during the red- (or, pink-) carpet walk. “I will never be there. There will never be another David Letterman.”

Kimmel, a Kenny Guinn Middle School and Clark High School grad and UNLV alum, had several family and friends in the crowd.

Asked how it felt to be honored as one of Las Vegas’ favorite sons, Kimmel said, “I don’t know if I am one of Las Vegas’ favorite sons. But I am one of my mother’s favorite two sons. Probably the second favorite, to be honest.”

Boxing and beyond

The Arums have been Ruvo Center supporters from its inception. Bob Arum has been promoting fights for about 60 years, and his Top Rank company is headquartered here. He remembers well when big-ticket boxing cards were the city’s major-league sporting events.

“I’ve seen Las Vegas grow from a gambling town that had great entertainment to now being a city recognized worldwide for sports — all sports,” Arum said. “Isn’t it great? Who would have believed we’d have a professional football team, an NHL team, (a( baseball team coming and I’m sure the NBA on its way. We will have everything in this town.”

Cool Hang Alert

We are amped — amped, I tell you! — for the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation/birthday show and shave, 6 to 11 p.m. March 3 at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. Damian Costa is the proprietor and our partner. Kenny Davidson is music director once again, co-hosting the show with Kelly Clinton-Holmes.

Many singers, a magician or six, a star comic being led in by the cast of an adult revue, a legend — like a real legend — in for the actual shave.

It’s a whole thing, $20 suggested donation (a mere pittance). Details to follow. This is a kickoff for the shaving event at New York-New York from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16. Go to stbaldricks.org, search “Kats,” to get involved.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.