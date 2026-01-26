Jerry Seinfeld adds to his record run on Strip

Jerry Seinfeld has made the Colosseum at Caesars Palace his exclusive Vegas home.

Jerry Seinfeld has drawn to 23 at Caesars Palace. A bust at the blackjack table, but a winner on the Colosseum stage.

Seinfeld opened at the theater on May 2, 2003. His 23-year run is the longest of any headliner, including even Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and Frank Sinatra at the hotel. The 71-year-old comedy icon is adding dates June 26-27 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster/Seinfled/Vegas.com). These are in addtion to Seinfeld’s previously booked April 17-18 shows.

Seinfeld’s shows are promoted by Live Nation Las Vegas, which books all shows at the Colosseum.

The comic has performed consistently over the years, but has not worked a voluminous schedule. He reached 100 shows in September 2024 (Dion performed a record 1,141 shows at the venue).

Seinfeld’s good friend and opening act on opening night, George Wallace, honored the 100th show from the stage.

“I’m choked up. Everyone should have a friend like Jerry Seinfeld. I’m blessed. I’m lucky to know this man,” Wallace said while lugging a giant “100” plaque. “Jerry, I love you and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

