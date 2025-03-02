It’s March in Las Vegas, which means: time to go bald

St. Baldrick’s parties are back in VegasVille, on Monday night and again March 16.

Twelve years ago I was honored to be invited to help host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation charity shave event at New York-New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

A few days before the event, I thought, “It might be fun to have my own head shaved!” I asked my dear friend Tricia McCrone Brinton, my radio co-host at the time, to shave me on the bridge. Tricia, the sister of Kathleen McCrone Newton, married to Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton.

It began to drizzle as I stepped from the stage. A single raindrop — bip! — hit my now-bald dome, and life has never been the same.

That event in ‘13 was a distinctly only-in-Vegas success, in terms of donations and optics. I spent the next eight weeks growing back my hair while telling the story of St. Baldrick’s efforts to fight childhood cancer.

I had not anticipated this would be an extended engagement. But hair we are again, our mane grown over the past three months and ready for multiple March St. Baldrick’s events.

Set for 6-11 p.m. Monday night is our annual Baldrick’s/birthday party, this year at The Composers Room at Commercial Center. This is a full night of music in the “All Vegas, All Night” tenor, starring Kenny Davidsen back as music director with guest host Kelly Clinton-Holmes.

We will be auctioning off my head-shave, to be hosted by an unbilled Las Vegas icon.

The night marks the long-awaited, appreciably hyped return of the The D.C. MagicTones, reunited with the support of legendary illusionist David Copperfield. Attendees can purchase specialty drinks (including one zero-proof beverage, the light-blue color of which matches my ‘67 Cougar) and selections from TCR’s food menu.

We ask for a donation of $20, all of which goes to St. Baldrick’s. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel and to support.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16, New York-New York again stages its shaving event as part of the annual Las Vegas St. Baldrick’s campaign. This daylong event is always a kick, loaded with entertainment celebs and community figures.

The St. Baldrick’s national campaign was launched in 2000. St. Baldrick’s has awarded more than $127 million nationally, and is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants in the country.

McMullan’s Irish Pub owners Brain and Lynn McMullan hosted the first Baldrick’s event in Las Vegas in 2007. The McMullans lost their 2 1/2-year-old daughter, Krya, to a brain tumor.

The family has since organized Team Kyra, which leads the McMullan’s Pub St. Baldrick’s event, returning in March 2026 (after being held in September the past three years). That event has raised $8 million overall, with $13 million garnered throughout Las Vegas.

A community leader and inspiration, Brian McMullan will join the event Monday night.

Cool Hang Alert

The NY-NY Brooklyn Bridge scene is popping — popping, I tell you! — with great live bands through the week. Radical West is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, The Strip from 3 to 6 p.m. and 80’s Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; and Velvet Elvis from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Dez Houston from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. No cover.

