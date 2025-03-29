‘It’s like a family’: David Guetta headlining Fontainebleau residency

The 57-year-old iconic DJ is launching his residency run at the Liv pool deck this weekend. The series will run on Saturdays through May.

The image of David Guetta, wearing a simple white T-shirt, looms over Liv Beach at Fontainebleau.

The actual David Guetta, also wearing a simple white T-shirt, is seated on a dayclub couch. The real person is in shades. Otherwise, he’s the same guy, basking in his own shadow.

Considered among the most influential electronic-music artists ever, the 57-year-old Guetta is opening his residency run at the Liv pool deck this Saturday. This is the launch of his series running Saturdays through May. He’s also booked for Liv Nightclub on Memorial Day Weekend and again on Nov. 22.

The Liv clubs on the Strip are operated by Fontainebleau Las Vegas and owned by Groot Hospitality, with Live Nation the majority partner since 2018. Groot Hospitality was founded by nightlife swashbuckler David Grutman.

The Liv clubs are owned by Groot Hospitality, with Live Nation the majority partner since 2018. The company was founded by nightlife swashbuckler David Grutman. Just prior to chatting poolside with Guetta, I ask Grutman via text what I should ask the superstar DJ. The two have been friends for about a quarter century.

“Do you feel Miami and Vegas have a special connection and why?” was Grutman’s question.

Guetta smiled at the mention of Grutman’s name.

“I have a few very close friends in Miami, and David is one of them,” Guetta said. “My very first shows, when he was not the famous David Grutman, and I was an up-and-coming DJ, he was already booking me to play his clubs.” Grutman remembers the booking as Opium Garden in Miami. Guetta remember this as the early 2000s, “Absolutely.”

Guetta also mentions that his son, Elvis Guetta, is studying at the University of Miami and is a roommate of Logan Soffer, son of Fontainebleau Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer.

“It feels like a little family,” says Guetta, who was born in Paris. “I love this. It makes the experience so unique.”

The personal connection led Guetta to at least explore the opportunity to play Groot Hospitality venues. But he also used his artistic and business sense about the lavish hospitality platform that opened two years ago.

“I had a lot of friendly pressure to come, but I would never make such an important decision just because of friendship,” Guetta says. “It needs to make sense, in terms of, ‘Can I deliver the level of quality I want to deliver?’”

Guetta has many headlining collaborators to call on. Friday he reunited with Sia, joined by Afrojack, at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival to perform their 2011 hit “Titanium.” It was the first time all three had appeared together to perform the song. Afrojack was performing his headlining set when Guetta, then Sia, joined the party.

Guetta has released 10 tracks with Sia, showcasing her mix of acoustic instrumentation and electronic music. He appears on the dance anthem “Beautiful People,” released last week. They have previously collaborated on enduring hits “Titanium,” “Flames,” “Bang My Head,” and “She Wolf.”

With Guetta rooted at Grutman’s creation at Liv, he is looking to go live once more with Sia. “Hopefully I’m going to work with her again, when I’m in L.A.” Guetta says. “Maybe I can try to bring her here. It would be epic.”

