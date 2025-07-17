It’s good vs. evil for Lady Gaga in Las Vegas Strip premiere

During “Mayhem Ball,” Lady Gaga performs “Bad Romance” in the costume and persona of a white goblin, with long twisty fingers, and a sinister stare.

“Bad,” yes, “Romance,” maybe not.

But you watch this spectacle and it seems impossible that the last time we saw Gaga, she sported a tailed tux, high-kicking on a tall staircase while singing “New York, New York” as she was backed by a full orchestra. That was a year ago at Dolby Live, a year and seemingly a lifetime ago for this generational artist.

The knows no limits in spectacle and takes on any character. Gaga has created a mythic, good-versus-evil theatrical (here we go once more) experience in “Mayhem Ball.” The tour launched at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, wiping out the place totally, and returns Friday and Saturday.

This was a trip through Gaga’s career, and even her fertile mind, played in four acts. Favorite moments:

— The opening. A video of Gaga writing into a giant journal with a feathered quill pen (reminding that she’s a lefty) greets ticket holders. She speaks to herself in separate video segments, one in red the other in white. The images say in unison, “The chaos in your heart will never cease,”

The Little Monsters, so dubbed 15 years ago, go wild just at the dueling images. Saga then opens with “Bloody Mary,” matching the giant red dress that opens to reveal several of her 32-member dance team. “Abracadabra” — the night’s leading ear worm from my seat; “Judas”; and “Scheiße” follow.

The spree mirrored Gaga’s Coachella opening in April. At the end, she stretched across the stage’s runway, shouting, “Welcome to Mayhem Ball!”

Exhausting

It was then you understood you needed to pace yourself for the rest of this show.

— “Paparazzi.” This song has undergone a couple of impressive rearrangements for Gaga’s stage show. For “Mayhem Ball,” she wore a white wedding dress with a tail as long as forever. She performed on crutches, expressing a superstar’s vulnerability (how we viewed it, anyway) her gown lighting up in a rainbow of colors.

— “Killah” and “Zombieboy.” I’m partial to “Zombieboy,” an insistent groove number seemingly plucked from the peak of the disco era. Gaga performed the two funk-infused numbers while dancing in front of a super-sized skull.

— “Perfect Celebrity.” Gaga assembles a number in what seems a big (and unused) litter box filled with skeletons. For “Disease,” the figures rise as backing dancers. It’s a bit of a Grateful Dead/Dead & Company vibe, intended or not.

— “”Shallow”/Die With a Smile.” The Oscar-winning duet with Bradley Cooper from “A Star Is Born” leading into the top-selling, top-streaming, tireless hit were a terrific choice late in the show.

In a video cutaway, Gaga says when she is feeling down, she takes to the piano to rehearse. Her musical virtuosity is sometimes overlooked and underappreciated. But her rendition of “Shallow” her duet cut with Bruno Mars was spectacular. Gage performed it herself, though I was one who scanned the stage to see if Mars would race to the stage, unannounced. But this was Gaga’s night, her moment and her tour.

Gaga in ’26?

Gaga’s future is yet to be mapped, naturally. Las Vegas entertainment observers, executives and fans have wondered if and when the ever-evolving artist will bring return residency to the Strip. It’s evident that “Mayhem Ball,” running through January, is a physically and creatively taxing exercise. Sixty-four dates in all, ending with four shows at the Tokyo Dome. Given the schedule, expect a pause in live performance when the series finishes.

A new show in mid- or late 2026, be it at Dolby Live or Sphere (and “Mayhem Ball” could be returned as “Mayhem at Sphere”), is still possible. What is certain is Lady Gaga can play any way, anytime, anywhere. We’re eager to have a seat at the next ball.

Your VegasVille Moment …

Gaga was filmed backstage prior to the show’s encore as she swapped her costume for a Tramps Nightclub T-shirt, shorts and gray skull cap. Her mother, Cynthia Germamotta, made a candid cameo in the segment, seen in the background.

Cool Hang Alert

Gypsy and Piranha Nightclubs are being overwhelmed by Gaga tribute artists, Little Monsters and various Gaga fans through the weekend. The “Born This Way” singer is great for business, the parties easily hitting the clubs’ combined capacity of about 1,400. Vegas drag legend and club Mood Director Larry Edwards — yes, that is his title — is navigating crowds through huge productions with dancers, endorsing Gaga’s color theme of red, and white and black.

Gaga has a long history with alternative clubs in Las Vegas. In March 2011, she dove into the since-closed Krave Nightclub a night before she headlined the MGM Grand Garden. Gaga performed the unofficial gay anthem “Born This Way,” just after Vegas drag icon (already used “legend” for Edwards) Derrick Barry ran through “Bad Romance” in his Gaga tribute persona. Barry is known for his Britney Spears, but also aces Gaga.

What: Lady Gaga's "Mayhem Ball" tour.

Where: T-Mobile Arena.

Set list

Act 1: Of Velvet and Vice

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas

Aura

Scheiße

Garden Of Eden

Poker Face

Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

LoveGame

Alejandro

The Beast

Act III: The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name

Killah

Zombieboy

Love Drug

Applause

Just Dance

Act IV: Every Chessboard Has Two Queens

Shadow Of A Man

Kill For Love

Summerboy

Born This Way

Million Reasons

Shallow

Die With A Smile

Finale: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart

Vanish Into You

Bad Romance

How Bad Do You Want Me