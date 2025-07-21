It’s a pyromania, as rock legends return to Las Vegas Strip

Def Leppard will return to Las Vegas for the group’s third residency on the Strip.

All they want is a photograph. And also another run at a Strip residency.

Def Leppard has announced its third Las Vegas residencty, playing the Colosseum at Caesars Palace form Feb. 3-28. The dates are Feb., 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28.Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

These new shows follow the band’s residencies in 2019 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, and 2013 at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel.

“Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for Def Leppard. There’s no place on earth where you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and The Eagles all playing sold out shows on the same night,” front man Joe Elliot says. “We’re really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honor given the giants that have blessed that stage!”

Def Leppard has sold 110 million albums worldwide and a members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

