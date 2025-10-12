It’s a party to the Max (Verstappen) in new Strip F1 experience — PHOTOS

Nothing about the simulated Formula 1 car gives me pause until the “reverse” gear.

“What’s reverse for an F1 race?” I ask, settling into a seat at the new Formula 1 Arcade Las Vegas at the Forum Shops at Caesars. The space opens to the public Tuesday.

“It’s for when you hit the wall,” says Lizzie Norris, an expert on F1 experiences. “You’ll need to back out.”

There was no “if” about this. I soon learned why. I hit the wall in turn 12 times in three laps. On the third pass I spun into the pits, where the garage door slammed shut and the game shut down. Since this had never happened before, nobody was sure if the DQ was built into the game or just a coincidence.

Whatever the case, I was the first (well, tied for first, with Norris, a Formula 1 Arcade executive) to test-drive the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track at the new entertainment/hospitality annex. The space is on the Forum Shops’ terrace level, above Joe’s Stone Crab and where Planet Hollywood operated for 30 years before closing in May 2023.

This place has 87 simulators seemingly around every corner of the club. The Arcade is open Monday through Thursday from noon to midnight. All-ages welcome until 7 p.m., but you must be age 7 to race. It’s 21-over after 7 p.m., but feel free to act like a teenager.

These cars are a blast (especially when you careen into the wall). The seats shake. The vehicle self-shifts until you graduate to the Elite level. I stayed at Rookie, then moved up to Casual (jeans allowed, I guess) when I hit the pits.

Oh, and on the topic of pits, Brad (Pitt) showed up at the London venue, just after the release of the movie “F1.” He did not crash into the pits.

Participants can race against strangers solo or build race teams. The race club also operates in London, Boston, Philadelphia, and Denver. At 21,000 square feet, the Vegas business is the biggest of the bunch. F1 watch parties are popular, as you steer and cheer. Imagine an NFL Sunday watch party where you can take a break and run the 2-minute drill. Tickets to watch the LVGP from the terrace are on sale this week.

The F&B menu is an adventure. The Himalayan salt dry-aged flat iron steak with grilled portobello and chimichurri won’t last long in a group of guys. I also met the LP O’Brien, the imaginative director of the beverage program. The zero-proof cocktails are known as Designated Drivers. The Mule in the Paddock (Almave, spiced ginger, lime and soda) is a top-five mocktail. This drink was inspired by star driver Lewis Hamilton.

Cheers to all that, until they let me out of the pits.

Remembering Ralenkotter

I met Rossi Ralenkotter in line in the music section (when they existed) of Wow Superstore on West Sahara, just after “Let it Be … Naked” was released in November 2003. We both had one CD purchase that day and The Beatles were it.

We quickly struck up a conversation characteristic of Beatle geeks. He told me about seeing them at the Convention Center — twice, in the afternoon and evening — in 1964. “It was crazy,” he recalled. “That’s when Las Vegas really became the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

I recalled that moment when we learned Ralenkotter, the longtime CEO of the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority, died Friday at age 78. He’d fought cancer for the past 16 years, the last several marred by a gift card scandal that scarred his reputation.

In the days I knew Ralenkotter, The Beatles were the leading topic every time we talked. We ran through the members of Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band and compared seats at the Paul McCartney shows we’d attended, or were about to. I saw him when McCartney played the then-new Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. “This is another example of why Las Vegas is the most exciting city in the world,” he said at the time.

Friday morning, I chatted with former Mayor Oscar Goodman about Ralenkotter, a longtime friend and colleague. “He was a big reason Las Vegas became an international tourism destination,” Goodman said. “He was the leader. He believed in the city. He was like the Tommy Lasorda of Las Vegas.”

Lasorda’s line, “I bleed Dodger blue,” came to mind. I said to Goodman, “Rossi bled Las Vegas neon?” The ex-mayor said, “That’s right.”

Manilow rallies

Barry Manilow was unable to sing Thursday night because of “lingering bronchitis,” according to a Westgate official. But he was still able to appear at International Theater and NOT sing. Instead he lip-synced for the video to his latest single, “Once Before I Go.”

Rather than cancel his appearance, Manilow invited the whole ticketed crowd to the filming. More than 900 Fanilows turned up, doing the merengue, cha-cha and other “Copacabana”-inspired dance moves.

We teased this …

The “Tease This” published Thursday, referring to a band named for a city coming to Vegas, was a reference to Chicago returning to The Venetian Theatre in February, 2026. Readers have pointed out it is important to follow up on the teases.

Cool Hang Alert

“Sunday Sessions” with favorite Las Vegas chanteuse Mikalah Gordon and her band run 6-9 p.m. through the end of the month at Doberman Drawing Room. This club just wraps you in chic. No cover; reservations encouraged. Go to dobermandtlv.com for intel.

