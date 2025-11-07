‘It stops your heart’: Revamped classic highlights Sphere soundtrack

Lorna Luft says of “Over the Rainbow,” reissued as an a cappella song, “It’s about finding a better place.”

Lorna Luft speaks to a song that is beloved by her family, and probably yours.

“The song is about one thing, it is about hope, and that’s what the song has always been about,” Luft says during a phone chat from New York. “It’s about finding a better place. I think that, because of the history, because this movie is almost 100 years old, people really, really use that song as their guide to happiness.”

Luft is describing the enduring popularity of “Over the Rainbow” from “Wizard of Oz,” performed by her mother, Judy Garland. An a cappella version of the teen film legend singing the song is now available, for the first time, with the entire re-recording of the new “Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack.”

The music from the original film score, re-recorded for the Sphere experience, is available wherever you stream music. The release is a partnership between Sphere Entertainment and WaterTower Music, Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house label.

Luft is an accomplished entertainer who made her stage debut on her mom’s variety show in 1964. She is the daughter of Garland and producer Sidney Luft, sister to Joey Luft, and half- sister entertainment legend Liza Minnelli.

Luft is still mesmerized by her mother’s performance from the 1939 classic.

“I just think it’s extraordinary, because I realize you’re listening to a pure, 16-year-old performance from an artist before she started principal photography,” Luft says. Her lyrics, her performance, her talent — she didn’t know where the song was going to go in the movie. So this was just her talent.

“And to hear it like that, it just stops your heart.”

Those who were in Sphere during the first sampling of the revamped “Wizard” a few months ago at a Google AI event were immediately swept up by Garland’s vocals. The clean, rich sound was a new experience for anyone who first heard the song through a tinny TV speaker.

Now the entire soundtrack is available through contemporary recording technology, with a nod to the music’s origins.

The music itself was re-recorded for the experience, but the vocals went untouched. The new recording in full “spatialized” sound, draws out every instrument in the Sphere Immersive Sound system. The three-dimensional soundscape gives the music new life, in the show and now for the general public.

“We were able to bring every detail to life with unprecedented fidelity for a listening experience that is unmatched – both at Sphere and at home,” Carolyn Blackwood, head of Sphere Studios, says in the release announcing the new soundtrack.

Authenticity of the new soundtrack was achieved with a new recording of original charts by a more-than 80-piece orchestra. The music was created on the same scoring stage where it was initially recorded in 1939. Musicians employed vintage techniques (pizzicato strings and vibrato phrasing, for music aficionados) to achieve the authentic sound of the period. One nod to the past: The ocarina used in ““If I Only Had a Brain,” was the same from the original recording session.

Luft says she supports the new music as enthusiastically as Sphere’s 80-minute theatrical experience. She bats back criticism of the editing of the film, and the AI techniques employed to modernize the film classic.

“You can still see it the other way. You know, nobody did anything to anything on the original,” Luft says. “What I’m saying is, if you want to see it on a tiny television set, or whatever you want to see it on, go ahead. You don’t need to complain, because now there is a choice.”

Hope on this road

On the topic of hopeful tunes …

Knixx Taylor sent a ripple through Myron’s in her debut at The Composer’s Showcase of Las Vegas on Wednesday. The cast member of Bob Marley’s Hope Road lit up the venue with “Perfect Pearl.” Taylor is among the cast members who is from Jamaica. The song talks of her being bullied as a youth. “This song is a reminder not just to myself or black women, bu to all women who have ever felt less than. They are a perfect pearl, regardless of shape, color or creed.”

Inspired but challenged at the box office, Hope Road needs to boost its numbers at Mandalay Bay. Presenting the cast outside the venue and into the public can help. The show plans a pop-up performance at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Several artists and the giant, multicolored trike will be in play.

Cool Hang Alert

A member of an iconic Las Vegas family is re-issuing his father’s long-lost Christmas album. The Las Vegas Jazz Society will preview the re-mastered Gus Mancuso “Best of Christmas” albums. These were long underground favorites in the VegasVille music community. Gus’s son, Ron Mancuso, has remastered those songs and they are available on CD, with 300 available at the Las Vegas Jazz Society show at Bootlegger Bistro from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

The elder Mancuso released the music in the 1950s. Ron went to work on the recordings four years ago, after his father’s passing. The show features sax man Tom Hall, vibe artist Greg Blando, bassist Bill Baily, keyboardist Matt Green and drummer Al Guzman. Tickets are $20 for LVJS members, $25 for non-members. Reserve at jazzsocietylasvegas@gmail or 702-415-1994

What: "Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack.

Creative team:

Grammy Award-nominated music producer/sound designer Paul Freeman ("Spies"); Grammy Award-winning music supervisor Julianne Jordan ("A Star Is Born"); Academy Award-nominated composer David Newman ("Anastasia"); and Academy Award-winning sound engineer Shawn Murphy ("Jurassic Park").

Information: thesphere.com.

"The Wizard of Oz at Sphere: The Soundtrack" Tracklisting:

1. Main Titles (The Wizard of Oz)

2. Trouble in School

3. Over the Rainbow

4. Miss Gulch

5. Leaving Home

6. Crystal Gazing

7. Cyclone

8. Arrival in Munchkinland

9. Munchkinland / Threatening Witch

10. Leaving Munchkinland

11. Good Fairy Vanishes / Follow the Yellow Brick Road / You're Off to See the Wizard / The Cornfield

12. If I Only Had a Brain

13. We're Off to See the Wizard (Duet)

14. The Apple Orchard, Pt. 1

15. The Apple Orchard, Pt. 2

16. If I Only Had a Heart

17. Witch on Roof

18. Lament / We're Off to See the Wizard (Trio)

19. Into the Forest of Wild Beasts

20. If I Only Had the Nerve / We're Off to See the Wizard (Quartet) / Poppies / The Spell

21. Optimistic Voices

22. The City Gates Open

23. The Merry Old Land of Oz

24. At the Gates of Emerald City

25. Magic Smoke Chords

26. The Haunted Forest / The Jitterbug's Attack, Pt. 1

27. The Jitterbug's Attack, Pt. 2

28. The Witch's Castle, Pt. 1

29. Toto's Escape

30. The Witch's Castle, Pt. 2

31. Toto Brings News

32. March of the Winkies

33. Dorothy's Rescue

34. On the Castle Wall

35. March of the Winkies (Reprise)

36. The Wizard's Exposé / Emerald City Graduation / Fill-In Awards

37. Fill-In Awards / Balloon Ascension

38. I Hereby Decree / Glinda Returns

39. Delirious Escape / Delirious Escape Continued / End Title / End Cast

40. Over the Rainbow (A Cappella Version)

41. Cyclone (Binaural Version)

42. I Am Oz (Binaural Version)