International superstar headlining multiple dates on Las Vegas Strip

Ricky Martin is performing two shows over Mexican Independence Day weekend at the Colosseum.

The famous shaker of the bon-bon will host the party and play the hits at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

International superstar Ricky Martin plays the venerable venue Sept. 12-13. Promoter Live Nation Las Vegas announced the back-to-back shows Tuesday morning.

Martin reportedly will draw from his classics, among them “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “María,” and “The Cup of Life.” Martin brings a backing band, seven dancers and advanced stage effects to the production. Dubbed “Ricky Martin Live,” the touring show kicked off in 2023.

Martin most recently played Las Vegas in November 2023, partnering with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at T-Mobile Arena. Martin and Iglesias played MGM Grand Garden the previous May. He performed a 30-show series at then-Park Theater, today’s Dolby Live, from April 2017-June 2018.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Who: Ricky Martin.

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When: Sept. 12-13. (Live Nation Las Vegas).

Tickets: Presale 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pacifice time Thursday. On sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.