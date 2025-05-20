Ricky Martin plays the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Sept. 1 ...
Ricky Martin plays the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Sept. 12-13. (Live Nation Las Vegas)
Ricky Martin plays the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Sept. 1 ...
Ricky Martin plays the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Sept. 12-13. (Live Nation Las Vegas)
Ricky Martin plays the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Sept. 1 ...
Ricky Martin plays the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Sept. 12-13. (Live Nation Las Vegas)
Kats!

International superstar headlining multiple dates on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2025 - 7:00 am
 
Updated May 20, 2025 - 7:20 am

The famous shaker of the bon-bon will host the party and play the hits at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

International superstar Ricky Martin plays the venerable venue Sept. 12-13. Promoter Live Nation Las Vegas announced the back-to-back shows Tuesday morning.

Martin reportedly will draw from his classics, among them “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “María,” and “The Cup of Life.” Martin brings a backing band, seven dancers and advanced stage effects to the production. Dubbed “Ricky Martin Live,” the touring show kicked off in 2023.

Martin most recently played Las Vegas in November 2023, partnering with Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at T-Mobile Arena. Martin and Iglesias played MGM Grand Garden the previous May. He performed a 30-show series at then-Park Theater, today’s Dolby Live, from April 2017-June 2018.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!