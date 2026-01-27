Innovative Las Vegas Strip production to close

“The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter” is bowing out Sunday after less than a year at Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals.

Vincent Van Gogh’s Strip residency is closing.

“The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter” is bowing out Sunday at Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals. The exhibit has offered an elevated trek through Van Gogh’s life, through the artist’s letters and swirling brushstrokes, enhanced by the room’s 360-degree projection.

“The Next Chapter” opened in April, following “Immersive Van Gogh,” which ran from October 2021 through March 2025.

Co-producer Corey Ross, CEO of Lighthouse Immersive, said in a statement that the show “represents the evolution of everything audiences loved about the original experience, while offering something entirely new.”

Van Gogh’s companion production, “In Pour Taste,” is also moving out Sunday. That development was planned after the show was extended from its original opening dates Oct. 17-Nov. 30.

Australian comic duo Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh founded and co-starred in the unique imbibing-comedy presentation. The two engaged in witty repartee and sipped specialty wines as described by a guest sommelier (“Bordeaux” Bob Cranston the night I went). Zero-proof wine was offered as an option.

My review of the show (irreverently intoxicating) is more favorable than that of the non-alcohol vino (yuck).

The shows were co-produced by Corey Ross’s Starvox Entertainment and James Seabright’s Seabright Live companies. The status of. their other collaboration on the Strip, “Potted Potter,” is undetermined. As reported, the show closed at the Horseshoe at the end of the year and is still looking to lock in a new venue.

