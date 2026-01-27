"Sunflowers" are shown are shown in a scene from “The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapte ...
"Sunflowers" are shown are shown in a scene from “The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter,” at The Shops at Crystals. (Lighthouse ArtSpace)
Van Gogh's "Self Portrait with Felt Hat" is shown at “The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter,” at The Shops at Crystals. (Lighthouse ArtSpace)
"Irises" are shown in a scene from “The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter,” at The Shops at Crystals. (Lighthouse ArtSpace)
"The Potato Eaters" are shown in a scene from “The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter,” at The Shops at Crystals. (Lighthouse ArtSpace)
"The Olive Trees are shown at “The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter,” at The Shops at Crystals. (Lighthouse ArtSpace)
A scene from “The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter,” at The Shops at Crystals. (Lighthouse ArtSpace)
Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh co-star in the wine-tasting comedy experience, "In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience” at Lighthouse ArtSpace on the Strip from Oct. 17-Nov. 30. (Rod Penn)
Kats!

Innovative Las Vegas Strip production to close

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2026 - 5:07 pm
 

Vincent Van Gogh’s Strip residency is closing.

“The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter” is bowing out Sunday at Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals. The exhibit has offered an elevated trek through Van Gogh’s life, through the artist’s letters and swirling brushstrokes, enhanced by the room’s 360-degree projection.

“The Next Chapter” opened in April, following “Immersive Van Gogh,” which ran from October 2021 through March 2025.

Co-producer Corey Ross, CEO of Lighthouse Immersive, said in a statement that the show “represents the evolution of everything audiences loved about the original experience, while offering something entirely new.”

Van Gogh’s companion production, “In Pour Taste,” is also moving out Sunday. That development was planned after the show was extended from its original opening dates Oct. 17-Nov. 30.

Australian comic duo Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh founded and co-starred in the unique imbibing-comedy presentation. The two engaged in witty repartee and sipped specialty wines as described by a guest sommelier (“Bordeaux” Bob Cranston the night I went). Zero-proof wine was offered as an option.

My review of the show (irreverently intoxicating) is more favorable than that of the non-alcohol vino (yuck).

The shows were co-produced by Corey Ross’s Starvox Entertainment and James Seabright’s Seabright Live companies. The status of. their other collaboration on the Strip, “Potted Potter,” is undetermined. As reported, the show closed at the Horseshoe at the end of the year and is still looking to lock in a new venue.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

