In last meeting with Weir, McCartney offered to play bass on Dead & Co. song

Paul McCartney and Bob Weir met backstage at the Sphere in April, the last time they would see each other.

Paul McCartney paid tribute to the late Bob Weir on Thursday. And as is the case with so many legendary moments, Sphere was involved.

Sir Paul posted on his social media, “Bob was a great musician who inspired many people of many generations.” Next sentence, “I last saw Bob when we went to the Sphere in Las Vegas to watch Dead and Co. He was very welcoming, and during the interval in the show he invited us into his trailer, and it was a special moment to meet his family and friends.”

“Interval” means “intermission” and Dead & Company had those, a half-hour in length, in their “Dead Forever” production.

McCartney visited Sphere on April 19. He went on, “Bob showed me the recording set up that he had in the back of the bus so even though he was on tour he could make and record music; I offered to play the bass on one of the tracks he played me but unfortunately that never came to pass.”

The band covered “Dear Prudence,” from the “White Album” that night. It’s actually a John Lennon composition, but it counts.

Magical double-take

Siegfried & Roy were spotted at Caesars Palace, in photos posted Thursday on TMZ. The shots are actually the first photos of Jude Law as Siegfried and Andrew Garfield as Roy in the upcoming “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” miniseries on Apple TV+. The guys look the part, no question. The eight-part project is reportedly due in June.

King’s ring

On the topic of authenticity, we’d heard the diamond, horseshoe-shaped ring Elvis wore in his “Aloha From Hawaii” satellite concert in 1973 would be displayed Wednesday at Westgate. It was, on Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell’s left hand. Larry and Judy Moss, curators of the Elvis memorabilia display at the Westgate lobby, lent the piece to Powell for the show at International Theater.

The ring features a 10.5-carat center stone, with 11 surrounding quarter-carat stones, and is roughly the size of a Chunky bar.

South Point’s a beast

“Beast Games Season 2” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Las Vegas is represented as the massive sound stage for the second season of The building on the dirt lot south of South Point and Grandview cost $16 million, as reported by the Primetimer web pub.

Filming was conducted in the spring and summer of 2025. If you watch “Season 2,” you would have no idea it was filmed near Michael Gaughan’s south-Strip resort. Great for room rates, and the 24-hour Starbucks set sales records when the crew was on-site.

Clogging for the win

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel asked Hogs & Heifers owner Michelle Dell and COO Michelle Sandler to tell him a little about Hogs & Heifers when considering an outpost for his hotel-casino. Jossel wasn’t a H&H customer and knew little about the operation.

In the pitch, Dell told Jossel, “The bartenders get up on the bar top and clog.” Jossel said, “What’s that?” Dell then climbed om the conference table and started clogging. This the percussively powerful form buck-dancing more common in the Appalachian states and U.K. than a hotel conference room.

After watching the performance, Jossel said, “Yep, we’re going to be partners.” The place blew the doors open and the roof off Wednesday, and Dell performed some quick off-stage clogging. She is good.

Great moments in magic

Mat Franco is on the cover of Playgirl magazine. The Linq Hotel headliner is the first magician ever on the cover of the pub, which dates to 1973. The magazine is no longer filled with nude/semi-nude gents, but leaning into celeb interviews. The Franco feature is an example. Franco’s PR rep, Michael Caprio, knows the Playgirl editors. He pitched Franco after the Chippendales were featured on the mag’s cover in November.

Years ago, Murray Sawchuck also appeared in Playgirl’s pages. He was uncovered, and not on the cover.

Cool Hang Alert

Patrick Hogan Trio, starring the ex-Mayfair Supper Club pianist, plays Maxan Jazz at 7 p.m. Sunday. Hogan, also an expert singer, is a young guy with an old soul. His folks played Sinatra’s “In The Wee Small Hours” to put him to sleep. No cover but $25 F&B minimum for this one; go to maxanjazz.com for intel.

