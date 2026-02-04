‘I’m pumped’: Veteran Las Vegas exec taking over Fremont Street Experience

Cliff Atkinson’s experience at Fremont Street Experience pre-dates the lighting of the canopy, barely.

“We were here for a bunch of 21st birthdays,” Atkinson, FSE’s newly announced CEO, said in a phone chat Wednesday. “I had come down from my beloved San Francisco. That was my introduction to Fremont Street.”

That was in November 1995, when the canopy was just finishing construction. It opened the following December formally. And Wednesday morning, Atkinson’s new role as lord of the lights was announced by Fremont Street Experience’s board of directors.

Atkinson stars Feb. 17. He was most recently president at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, leading abruptly in December after taking the post in August 2023. Andrew Simon stepped down as FSE’s CEO in November after five years. Will Baker has served as interim CEO during the search that led to Atkinson’s hiring.

FSE board chairman Mark Brandenburg said in a statement, “Cliff is a dynamic and respected leader whose expertise in hospitality, guest experience, and large-scale operational strategy will be instrumental as Fremont Street Experience continues to grow and evolve. His background leading iconic Las Vegas properties and uniting diverse teams makes him uniquely qualified to guide the future of our destination.”

Atkinson has also served as an upper-level exec at Luxor and MGM Resorts International, at Mandarin Oriental (now Waldorf Astoria) and at Fontainebleau during the run-up to that resort’s opening in December 2023. Atkinson was a top official at Mandarin Oriental in San Francisco prior to moving to Las Vegas.

Atkinson says, “I’m pumped,” as he takes his spot at the very heart of the city.

“I get to remain in the community,” Atkinson said, “and I’ve always been close to the entertainment community, and now even more so. Entertainment is the biggest driver down there.”

In his third executive position in the past four years, Atkinson is talking of an extended residency at FSE.

“As you know, they just had their 30th anniversary,” the hospitality exec said. “I’m looking forward to setting on the course for the next 30 years, and beyond.”

