‘I’ll plead the 5th:’ Future unsettled for downtown Las Vegas show

“Mavericks” at the Plaza Showroom is about to go dark, a little more than a year after opening.

A show we like, and news we don’t: We are confidently informed Amy Saunders’ “Mavericks” at the Plaza is headed for a hiatus.

This is often means a “bye-atus” in this city. There is reportedly dissatisfaction inside the production team, and a need for fast cash to keep the show going.

There is no timeline yet for the production’s pause, or closing, whatever the case. While prepping for Friday’s performance, Saunders said only, “I’ll plead the 5th right now.” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel is also declining comment. Word of the show’s impending shutdown surfaced Thursday afternoon.

The adult-variety production opened at Plaza Showroom in May 2024, after a run at Cheapshot on Fremont East. With Saunders as host, the show has wonderful talent, unique appeal and beautiful staging. But selling tickets on on Fremont Street is a tough lift.

Going to bat for Brady

Aces and Raiders owner Mark Davis’s favorite item in the Hall of Excellence collection is the silver-and-black Louisville Slugger bat emblazoned with “Muhammad Ali” on the barrel and signed by Ali as “Cassius Clay” in silver ink. “A very rare combo,” the Davis toured the facility Wednesday, a couple of days before opening. He has enlisted Brady as an investor in both of his major-league franchises.

Muscling in

The former Duo Vector act from “Absinthe,” Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba, will be featured on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The strength tandem is now known as The Bodyguards. We expect strength to remain. Furmanczyk and Szczerba were fan favorites from the opening of “Absinthe” in April 2011, through their final bow this past April.

Mattoons catch Chesney

Dane and Lisa Mattoon caught Kenny Chesney in Las Vegas on his way to international fame, and during his run at Sphere.

The Vegas couple reunited with Chesney, in a manner of speaking, on June 6 at Sphere. The Las Vegas couple were in the crowd nearly 30 years after Chesney played a happenstance role in their engagement at Texas Station. As we related in January, The then-Lisa McElveen was the hotel’s director of slot operations. Dane was a rookie with the Henderson Police Department.

In November 1996, Dane arranged for a proposal moment during Chesney’s autograph-signing appearance to promote his show at Railhead at Boulder Station, a Texas Station sister property.

“When I walked up to get an autograph, he asked if I was Lisa and said he had heard a lot about me,” Lisa recalled in January. “The next thing I knew, Dane was tapping me on the shoulder, holding a dozen roses and got down on one and proposed.”

Yes to that, she said. The couple had a blast at Sphere, which is sort of an advanced concert experience from Railhead.

“There were Technical color movies at one point, then IMAX, HDTV, and now I believe there’s a thing called Sphere-a-Vision,” Dane said. “At some points, Kenny was 100 feet tall and there was no distortion of the image. The moving through the water towards the No Shoes Nation felt like we were on a boat. Going down the high school annual picture clips felt like we were on a rollercoaster in a tunnel of pictures.”

Well put. The couple recommends the venue, and of course Chesney, to anyone. The country superstar is outta Dodge after this weekend’s shows.

‘Jaws,’ ‘Bruce,’ and Vegas

Friday was the 50th anniversary of the release of “Jaws” in theaters. There is a Vegas link to the toothy blockbuster. “Bruce,” the musical based on the film’s development, remains a living project.

“Bruce” is a vehicle of musicians, composers and writing Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor. Oberacker said Friday he hopes to host a reading of the reworked script, in partnership with Vegas Theatre Company, at a yet-to-be announced location.

The film charts the film’s against-all-odds development, with the title based on the mechanical shark’s nickname. The problematic prop was actually named for Steven Spielberg’s attorney.

The musical ran at Seattle Rep’s Bagley Wright Theater in May-June 2022, and was sampled at The Composers Showcase at Myron’s before that. Oberacker’s description, “This is a story about how a 26-year-old unknown looked at a project, and said, ‘I am going to do this,’ even when he didn’t have the cast he wanted and the weather, the schedule, and even the title character keeps breaking down.”

Oberacker and Taylor have Broadway cred. The partners co-wrote “Bandstand,” which ran for 166 performances at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre before closing in September 2017.

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of productions in VegasVille, “The Way West” premieres at Myron’s at 7 p.m. Thursday. The musical assembles five stories based on real-life characters, who collide at the Mountain Meadows in the Utah Territory in 1857. The score is modern-American folk music. The cast is loaded with Broadway vets. The show is a benefit for The Composers Showcase. Go to TheSmithCenter.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.