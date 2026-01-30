‘Idol’ champ leads return of off-Strip ‘Poolside Concert Series’

A three-pronged partnership of nightlife, live entertainment, and local casino visionaries is wading back to an off-Strip resort.

Bel-Air Backyard’s “Poolside Concert Series” returns to Durango on April 10, with Season 10 “American Idol” champ and bestselling artist Scotty McCreery headlining. Rising country singer Jackson Dean is booked on April 17, reggae favorite J Boog on April 20 and electronic music duo Thievery Corporation on May 31.

Additional headliners are to be announced. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 6.

Prices for those ducats are to be listed. Last year’s shows ranged from $35 to $50.

The news release formalizing its return noted “the added allure of free parking.” It used to be free parking was a given; now it’s an “added allure,” and a way for major entertainment players to lure locals.

The series unites venue operator Clique Hospitality, international entertainment company AEG Presents and Las Vegas resort operator Station Casinos. The party was a hit in last year’s debut at the 1,600-capacity venue.

“This series brings Las Vegas Strip-caliber artists to the local market,” Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi says in the release. “We’re delivering live music in a setting that is comfortable, intimate and approachable, where guests can park for free, avoid the Strip crowds and still feel like they are getting a world-class experience.”

The concept was hatched in December 2023, when AEG Presents Senior Vice President Bobby Reynolds checked out the space with Masi. The two have been friends and colleagues for a quarter-century.

Reynolds liked the “ease” for locals to arrive, party and depart, a Station Casinos characteristic. He has tracked Clique’s record of success with such hybrid venues as Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan and Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace.

“I thought, ‘We can really do something cool out here,’” Reynolds said ahead of last year’s pool series premiere. “It was really well done, like everything Clique does.”

Santana’s single

Before Woodstock or international fame, Carlos Santana received some life-altering advice from Bill Graham.

“He says, ‘You know, you freaking hippies, you play these long-ass jams. There’s no song, no beginning, no middle, no end,’ ” Santana said last week in an interview at his Las Vegas offices. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He says, I want you to listen to this song.’ ”

The song was recorded in 1967 by Latin jazz percussionist Willie Bobo.

“Bill says, ‘Learn this song, it has a verse, chorus, verse,’ and I go, ‘What’s that?’ ” Santana said. “And he said, ‘You need to learn how to play this song.’ ”

Santana learned this one, “Evil Ways,” performed at Woodstock and a breakout hit, his first Top 40 single. The song is still a masterpiece in his shows at the House of Blues, on tour and on Santana’s 1969 debut album.

Romas shines

“Sexxy” star, producer and founder Jennifer Romas pulled off the improbable, and not for the first time, in the Jan. 17 return of “Sexxy” at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Marking the 10th anniversary of the show opening at the Westgate Cabaret, Romas performed her entire signature number to Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” an intricate and athletic dance routine in and around a water-filled bathtub.

Romas’ performance was a tour de force, considering she’s undergone knee and hip replacement surgeries over the past year. The crowd, peppered with Romas’ friends and her parents, John and Judi, roared at the end. There were some tears, too.

The adult revue is still a free agent. Its creator’s vision is to bring it to a three-night-a-week residency. “Sexxy”was a pet project of late Westgate owner David Siegel. The show performed more than 1,000 shows at the resort.

This particular performance drew 350 fans, many of whom waited out some chaotic ticketing and seating issues. But the takeaway was Romas delivered once more. A lot of folks in the Vegas entertainment community are pulling for her and “Sexxy.”

Brush with Combs

Stoney’s Rockin Country at Town Square is hosting a Luke Combs look-alike contest on Feb. 21, ahead of Combs’ show at Allegiant Stadium on March 21. This is enough time to get into character (buy a camo hunting hat, grow a beard, etc.). Winner gets two tickets to the Vegas show.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.