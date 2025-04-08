Iconic rockers extend Sphere shows into November

The band that can play as many shows as it wants at Sphere is playing its final days of this year in October-November.

The Eagles have added the last shows of this year at Bulbous Wonder on, Friday, Oct. 3; Saturday, Oct. 4; Friday, Oct. 10; Saturday, Oct. 11; Friday, Oct. 31; Saturday, Nov. 1; Friday, Nov. 7; and Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Sphere residency is now 44 shows from Friday, Sept. 20-Nov. 8. U2 played 40 shows in its full run at Sphere from September 2023 through March 2024. Dead & Company will have played 48 by the time their current schedule closes May 17.

The general on-sale for the new shows will begin Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific time at eagles.com. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the existing and newly announced dates are available Eagles.vibee.com.

Sphere Entertainment CEO James Dolan has said the legendary rockers can play as many dates they want. There are also reports of shows being filmed for an upcoming concert movie, though Sphere officials are not confirming those plans.

Earlier this week, Sphere announced “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” theatrical experience opening Aug. 28. The extreme-sports production “From The Edge” is due next year.

Dead & Company resumes the second leg of its Sphere residency on April 17. Country star Kenny Chesney opens May 22, the Backstreet Boys on July 11, and the electronic-music production “Unity” launches Aug. 29. The production is a partnership of Electric Daisy Carnival producer Insomniac and Tomorrowland.

