FILE - Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'été de Québec, ...
FILE - Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Festival d'été de Québec, July 8, 2023, at Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Kats!

Iconic rock band to play Allegiant Stadium in 2026

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 7:09 am
 
Updated October 23, 2025 - 7:41 am

Four years ago Dave Grohl teased a Foo Fighters residency in Las Vegas, during a show at Dolby Live in December 2021. The band’s leader said he wanted to compare that crowd’s response to, “When we eventually come here and do our residency!”

It’s not a residency, but the veteran rock band plays a one-off at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 26, on its “Take Cover Tour.” Queens of the Stone Age open. Pre-sales and ticket information is at Ticketmaster.com.

Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and drummer Ilan Rubin form the Foo Fighters today. Original drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2022.

The band has just released its new single, “Asking For a Friend,” today along with the tour announcement. Grohl posted an in-depth message on the band’s Substack page, referring to the band’s reunion at a surprise show in September at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The 56-year-old rocker Grohl started with, “Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing. From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon.”

Fans can catch the balance of that message at foofighters.substack.com/p/asking-for-a-friend.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Kats!
frequently asked questions