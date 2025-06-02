Iconic pop duo, country superstar returning to the Strip

Tears for Fears and Lainey Wilson both have had success on the Las Vegas Strip. They are back for more this year.

Tears for Fears’ strong headlining run at BleauLive Theater resumes Sept. 24, 26, 27; and Oct. 22, 24 and 25. The British pop-rock duo of Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal sold out seven shows at the venue, this past November and January-February.

The iconic tandem have released a well-received concert movie, “Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film),” and live album, “Songs For a Nervous Planet,” recorded during their 2024 concert tour.

Their classics dating to 1985’s “Songs From the Big Chair” and 1989 follow-up, “Seeds of Love” power the live show. Tickets to the general public are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/tears-for-fears/. Presale info at citientertainment.com.

Just south on the Strip, country star Lainey Wilson’s rise to prominence continues with her one-off at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7. Her “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” production lines up with National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. Special guests Shane Smith & The Saints and Gabriella Rose are along for the ride. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific Time at AXS.com. Presale info is also at citientertainment.com.

Wilson rose from a club act to arena headliner in 2024, when she ended the year playing MGM Grand Garden during the NFR. Her “Bell Bottom Country” release won the 2024 Grammy for Best Country Album, topping the stout group of nominees Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan.

Wilson said in her “Bell Bottom Country” documentary on Hulu, “A lot can happen in a year, and I am proof of that. I went from playing a show in Alabama to 87 people, and the next thing you know, I’m headlining my very first arena show.”

