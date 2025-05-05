Iconic Las Vegas resort family partnering with American Music Awards

A veterans’ charity co-founded by Frank Fertitta IV is benefiting from the May 26 telecast.

The Fertitta Family has a hand, and boot, in the upcoming American Music Awards show.

The nonprofit Easy Day Foundation, led by Frank Fertitta IV and his friend Landon Gyulay, is partnering with Dick Clark Productions to assists in the foundation’s mission to help veterans move into civilian life.

The show is set for 5 p.m. May 26 from a yet-announced Las Vegas venue. We anticipate that venue will be Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater. Jennifer Lopez hosts.

Frank Fertitta IV is son of Frank Fertitta III, currently co-owner of Red Rock Resorts, which owns Station Casinos along, with his brother, Lorenzo.

The CBS and Paramount+ telecast will feature several cut-away moments celebrating veterans and raising funds for several national and local organizations tied to the cause. Donations are accepted now at easyday.org/amas.

The show takes place during May’s Military Appreciation Month. American Music Awards x Easy Day moments will include two performances and the presentation of a special award honoring a marquee talent who uses their platform to make meaningful contributions to the veteran community, as well as inspirational stories from active-duty service members and veterans.

“Our goal at this year’s American Music Awards is to not only honor the memory of our fallen heroes but to spotlight the ongoing needs of millions of veterans as they reintegrate into civilian life,” Frank Fertitta IV said in a statement “We’re proud to be part of an iconic award show like the American Music Awards that has the power to raise awareness, inspire compassion and drive real change.”

“Partnering with the AMAs gives us a powerful platform to elevate the stories of our veterans and amplify the mission of Easy Day,” said Gyulay, co-founder of Easy Day Foundation and principal at Troy Capital. “These brave men and women have given their all for our freedom and our AMAs partnership allows us to turn national attention into national action on their behalf.”

Gyulay’s grandfather, Wallace Hull, was a B-17 bomber co-pilot in World War II who completed nearly 20 missions. A visit to the Normandy American Cemetery with his grandfather inspired Gyulay to support combat veterans.

Gerry Byrne, Vice Chairman of Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and a Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran, said in a statement, “PMC and Dick Clark Productions are deeply honored to spotlight our nation’s heroes through this meaningful partnership with Easy Day Foundation and the most preeminent organizations supporting our nation’s heroes. The transition from service to civilian life isn’t easy and these special moments during the AMAs shine a much-needed light on the real challenges Veterans face and the critical support systems required to help them navigate life after service.”

