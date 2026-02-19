Iconic burger brand sets up near Sphere

Peter Feinstein, founder of Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club, has opened a Fatburger just south of Sphere.

Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club founder Peter Feinstein has opened a Fatburger outlet at 365 Hughes Center Drive, just south of Sphere and across from the Tuscany on East Flamingo Road.

Feinstein is retired from Sapphire, which shares a parcel with El Dorado Cantina on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. El Dorado, with three Vegas locations, is also a Feinstein family business.

Feinstein has been a Fatburger franchise owner over the past 25 years. He operated the Fatburger at Red Rock Resort’s food court until being notified the dining complex was due to close last month.

He says the staff contacted him about relocation. He found a home for the new Fatburger in the former Habit Burger & Grill location, which closed in January after running for more than a decade.

With the claim “The Last Great Hamburger Stand,” this Fatburger is open 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.. Not quite 24/7, but close enough for those who feel a late-night burger is gourmet fare.

