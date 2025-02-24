Iconic boy-band headliners extend Sphere residency with three new dates

Backstreet Boys have added three shows in August at Sphere, bringing their residency at the iconic Las Vegas entertainment venue to 18 dates.

Backstreet Boys keep performing encores, even though their Sphere residency doesn’t start until July.

BSB has added Aug. 15, 16 and 17 to “Into the Millennium” at the Bulbous Wonder. The series now covers 18 dates, starting July 11. Tickets to the first 15 shows are on sale now. The three added shows are up 9 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

This is the third three-show addition since the residency was announced Feb. 12.

The Monday announcement was a mini-performance. BSB members Howie Dorough, A.J. McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell sang a segment of “Don’t Wanna Lose You Now,” with the post explaining the added dates: “We didn’t have enough seats to accommodate all of you.”

