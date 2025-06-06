‘I am devastated’: Stewart spikes all June shows at Caesars

Rod Stewart is suffering from the flu and won’t play Vegas this month.

Rod Stewart’s rolling cancellation has taken down all of his shows this month at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” Stewart posted on social media on Friday afternoon. “So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.” Followed by a broken heart emoji.

Stewart originally called out of his show Sunday night, also citing illness. Wednesday, he followed by shutting down his Thursday show. His post Friday listed the latest shows at the Colosseum that have been canceled — Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday — and his show at Caesars Republic Amphitheatre in Stateline on June 14.

Stewart’s Thursday show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, Calif. is moved to Sept. 20. His June 15 performance at Vina Robles Amphitheatre has been shifted to Sept. 21.

The 80-year-old rocker’s most recent performance was at the American Music Awards show at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater on May 26. He told the live audience and those watching on the telecast and stream that he was planning to play this week at Caesars Palace.

Pending rescheduling of his canceled shows, Stewart is due to end his Colosseum run, which began in 2011, with six dates from Sept. 24-Oct. 04.

