Hype is heightened for German duo in Vegas premiere

May we recommend …

“Diamonds: The Mind Blowing Magic Show.”

Not heard of it? I have — just recently. I’ve caught a lot of buzz about the German duo Andreas and Chris Ehrlich, billed as the Ehrlich Brothers. This magic act is on its first U.S. tour, selling out theaters in the states, stadiums in Europe and (we surmise) making dreams come true.

The Ehrlich Brothers play Friday night at Orleans Arena. The magic community is reportedly turning out in palpable volume to see them live. The crowds have turned out on the act’s eastern swing through Washington D.C., Charlotte, N.C.; Pittsburgh and Newark, N.J.

The comparisons to Siegfried & Roy are inescapable, but the guys promise illusions unlike any we’ve ever seen. They levitate — and make vanish — a gold Lamborghini (some celebs with loose spending habits have been known to do that). A motorcycle jumps from a giant iPad to the stage. Free candy is in the mix, as Andreas told Variety, “We make the biggest candy jar in the world appear, and we give that candy out to the audience.”

Sweet. And, their bullet catch is unique, in that one brother is loaded into the chamber of a clear, giant pistol and fired across the arena.

Bull’s eye. Worth a look-see, I say.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.